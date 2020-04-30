Kelso Softball: A dozen senior Scotties and a dogged pursuit for State

The Scotties were on a mission this year. You could see it in all of the players, but especially in the eyes of a dozen seniors with something to prove.
“We were pretty solid all the way around. The first couple of practices we were like, ‘Holy mackerel!’ We hadn’t seen dedication at practice during the first two weeks like that in a long time,” said Dean Sorensen, head coach of Kelso fastpitch. “These kids were hungry. A lot of them were disappointed last year because it was the first time we hadn’t qualified for state in years.”
With seven seniors returning to starting positions the Scotties certainly had experience and talent in spades.
“As far as leadership, any one of them could have stepped up to be the leader at any given time,” Sorensen noted.
After placing third in the 3A Great St. Helens League last season Sorensen figured his team would again wind up fighting Prairie and Mt. View for top billing heading into the district tournament. Pitching was one of the factors that the Kelso coach figured would help push his team over the top.
“We had three outstanding pitchers. One of them is a junior and luckily we’ll get her back next year,” Sorensen said.
The junior hurler is Hailey jackson. The two senior chuckers who never got to toe the rubber in blue and gold again were Capri Franzen and Courtney Parsons.
Franzen, who also played first base, was a four-year varsity player, a team captain and a 1st team all-league pitcher. She was also a scholar athlete with a 4.0 GPA and was voted team MVP by her teammates as a junior with a .513 batting average. 7 home runs, and 40 RBIs. Next season she will play softball at Southern Utah University.
Parsons, who also played first base when she wasn’t in the circle, was a second team all-league pitcher as a junior with a 6-1 record in the circle. She held opposing hitters to a batting average of .191 with a 1.22 ERA and never lost a league game. Another scholar athlete, Parsons will play softball at Bellevue Community College next year.
The other thing the Scotties had going for them was depth. With 41 players in the program total, it’s evident that fastpitch is a point of pride in Kelso.
“(State) was in reach. We knew last year that the following year would be our year,” Sorensen insisted. “This year we were a whole lot deeper.”
Sorensen noted that there was a freshman in the mix to take over for good at third base and a whole deck of seniors who could play multiple positions with ease. Perhaps the best example of those diverse skill sets were offered by Kennedy Williams and Sammy Murray, a pair of infield/outfield types.
Williams, a centerfielder/shortstop hybrid, was another four year varsity player and a team captain. As a junior she led the team in stolen bases while being voted a first team all-league outfielder and a second team all-league infielder. A scholar athlete with a 3.75 GPA Williams is headed to LCC to play softball next season. Meanwhile, Murray was voted Most Inspirational by her peers as a junior and figured to be deployed regularly in a utility role.
However, other players looked locked in to their particular positions, like Hailey Parsons returning as the Scotties’ verteran catcher, and CJ Gutenberger set for a third straight year holding down second base.
A four-year varsity player, Hailey Parsons was a second team all-league player in 2019 and she’s a scholar athlete with a 4.0 GPA. A team captain, last season she hit .440 with a .653 slugging percentage while leading the team in doubles and triples. Next year Parsons will be suiting up for the Red Devils at LCC.
Gutenberger, yet another captain, was a first team all-league player in 2019 with a .367 batting average, a .600 slugging percentage, a home run at the district tournament and a .973 fielding percentage. A scholar athlete with a 3.93 GPA the second sacker is headed to San Diego Christian to play softball next season.
Kylie Mobbs was a second year varsity player with a solid glove in the outfield and power at the plate. Sydnee Johnson added depth to the pitching staff and always kept spirits loose in between appearances. Natahas Rheaume transferred into the program this year from Colorado and wound up in the mix for time in the outfield.
Korshina Tover added depth at first base in the program and, as Sorensen noted, brought an authentic cheerleader smile to the diamond every day. Ashlynn Matews added depth to the program at catcher and was another player who demonstrated her love for the game through her positive attitude. After being voted Most Inspirational by her teammates last season, Amelia Lile was going to spend this spring perfecting her scorekeeping technique as she transitioned from player to team manager.
Aside from the chance to get back to the state tournament it’s those players and each of their unique stories that Sorensen finds himself missing the most.
“They are loyal kids. I’ll tell you, every one of them except for Natasha who was a transfer in this year, were in the program all four years,” Sorensen said. “That’s what’s nice to see. These younger kids can see these kids playing, it could be C-squad, JV, or varsity and they see that. It gives them motivation to come out and be a part of the softball program.”
It’s that sterling example set by this year’s seniors that gives Sorensen hope for 2021 and beyond as the Scotties try to reestablish their spot in the pecking order.
“I took over in 2011 from Mike McMahon and I just continued what he started,” Sorensen explained. “It’s been a very strong program for many, many years. These kids are what make our program what it is today.”
2019 Record: 14-10 (10-5, 3rd place 3A GSHL)
Coach: Dean Sorensen (10th year)
Returning Starters: 7
Seniors: 12
