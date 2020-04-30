Kelso Softball: A dozen senior Scotties and a dogged pursuit for State

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Scotties were on a mission this year. You could see it in all of the players, but especially in the eyes of a dozen seniors with something to prove.

“We were pretty solid all the way around. The first couple of practices we were like, ‘Holy mackerel!’ We hadn’t seen dedication at practice during the first two weeks like that in a long time,” said Dean Sorensen, head coach of Kelso fastpitch. “These kids were hungry. A lot of them were disappointed last year because it was the first time we hadn’t qualified for state in years.”

With seven seniors returning to starting positions the Scotties certainly had experience and talent in spades.

“As far as leadership, any one of them could have stepped up to be the leader at any given time,” Sorensen noted.

After placing third in the 3A Great St. Helens League last season Sorensen figured his team would again wind up fighting Prairie and Mt. View for top billing heading into the district tournament. Pitching was one of the factors that the Kelso coach figured would help push his team over the top.

“We had three outstanding pitchers. One of them is a junior and luckily we’ll get her back next year,” Sorensen said.