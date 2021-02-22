Kelso soccer falls 4-0 to Papermakers

Camas played the part of spoiler to the home debut of Kelso girls soccer by notching a 4-0 win in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League action at Hilander Stadium on Monday, Feb. 22.

The Papermakers dominated possession all night with perfectly timed passes and an offense that looked suspiciously well-oiled in their first game out of the chute. Camas worked the angles and wore Kelso down with back-and-forth passing in order to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission.

A little over three minutes into the second half the Papermakers cleaned up on a ricochet ball deep in the Hilanders’ keeper box to push their lead to three goals. The visitor’s final score came in the final ten minutes of play when the wind had been effectively removed from Kelso’s sails.

Kelso coach Kemal Vejo tabbed sophomore Josie Settle as his team’s player of the game.

“The girls played well but Camas is a strong team and one of the best high school soccer programs in the state,” Vejo said. “I am proud of my girls and the effort they showed. We are focusing on the next game already.”

Kelso is scheduled to play at Battle Ground on Wednesday.

