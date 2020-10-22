Kelso Premier runs away from LCBC

Kris Tsinajinne isn’t going to blow it past anyone. He doesn’t get off the bus looking the part of a pitcher that is going to blow away a lineup, although he does have a glimmering cross dangling from his left earlobe.

But Tsinajinne doesn’t need a heavy fastball or a devastating slider when he’s got two things: a wild animal two-seamer and a feral competitive streak.

“He has a lot of arm-side run,” Kelso Premier coach Emilio Foden said. “He’s probably like 77 (mph) right now. He doesn’t throw the hardest, but he’s got a lot of movement and he isn’t afraid to compete.”

Tsinnajinnie was marvelous Wednesday night in a 13-3 mercy-rule drubbing of the visiting LCBC Competitive Athletics squad at Rister Stadium.

After Chase Cothren of LCBC lashed a firm single to start the evening, Tsinajinne just went about missing barrels and bats altogether. That one single was the lone hard hit ball the Kelso senior allowed all day.

Tsinnajinnie went 4-plus innings and allowed just four hits and three runs with four strikeouts and three walks. The three runs all came in the fifth after he left the mound with the bases loaded and no outs and his team 12-0.