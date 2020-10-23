Kelso Premier outlasts Coast to Coast

Emilio Foden didn’t believe the hype.
The Kelso Premier Senior Babe Ruth coach had heard rumblings of Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson throwing mid-80s fastballs, but he’d never seen it.
On Thursday night he saw, and heard, those heaters. Now he’s a convert.
Swanson tossed three innings of shutout ball for the Coast to Coast Astros on Thursday, but a late defensive miscue on a Kelso Premier bunt led to a walk-off 1-0 win for the hosts at Rister Stadium.
“He shut us down better than anyone’s shut us down this year,” Foden said of the Toutle Lake freshman.
Swanson, who starred on the Toutle Lake Ducks’ sixth-place boys basketball team last year as an eighth grader, was popping his catcher’s gloves with fastballs from 85-88 miles per hour, an impressive number from a kid his age.
He allowed just a single hit over those 3.0 innings with seven strike outs and three walks. He ran into some trouble in the second inning due to control issues, but buckled down and kept Kelso off the scoreboard.
“He’s got an electric arm. He’s got the it factor,” Astro’s skipper Gregg Swenson said. “A lot of really good programs around the country know about him already. He’s gonna be a pretty special athlete.”
Indeed, Swanson, and later, Diego Trujillo both held down an opportunistic Premier lineup.
Kelso had just four hits — as did Coast to Coast due to Landon Patterson’s live arm — and the game went to the seventh frame a scoreless tie.
Deacon Dietz had the ball on the mound in the final frame, and quickly retired the first two Astros before they mounted a potential game-winning rally.
Coast to Coast started that seventh inning rally attempt with a walk and a single, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position with a pair of outs. Trujillo then singled into the hole past the Premier shortstop for what looked like a sure RBI.
But Daxton Thomas had other ideas. The Kelso outfielder cut the runner down at the plate with a missile from left field to get the crucial out by a foot and a half.
“He didn’t start that game,” Foden said of Thomas. “He came in the fourth or fifth inning and produced right away. He played hard. That’s one thing we talked about last night was how everybody, no matter what their role was, they were involved.”
Then the Premier squad went to work in the bottom of the seventh, scratching across the winner. First Isaac Lemmons walked, then Cale Franzen finally managed to get a bunt down with two strikes and Trujillo bobbled it, giving Lemmons time to get over to third base.
From there, Matt Swanson banged a single back up the middle and the home team went home happy.
“They made the play defensively and they made the play offensively,” Swenson said. “That’s usually what it takes.”
For the Astros, though, there was plenty to be pleased about.
All but three of the Astros are freshmen this year. The other three are only sophomores. And for seven innings they all proved that they can hang.
Swenson said he’d play Kelso Premier every week if he could, noting the dependable level of competition his young hybrid group of Camas/Vancouver/Portland/Cowlitz County kids would face in that case.
As it is, this is a nice conclusion to the fall season for Coast to Coast and a result it can stuff in its back pocket as the program heads into its first offseason.
“First year program, they’re still learning what the coaching staff expects from them and the mentality that we want to have,” Swenson said. “There’s still some work to do. I was proud of the guys, how they competed.”
