Kelso Premier outlasts Coast to Coast

Indeed, Swanson, and later, Diego Trujillo both held down an opportunistic Premier lineup.

Kelso had just four hits — as did Coast to Coast due to Landon Patterson’s live arm — and the game went to the seventh frame a scoreless tie.

Deacon Dietz had the ball on the mound in the final frame, and quickly retired the first two Astros before they mounted a potential game-winning rally.

Coast to Coast started that seventh inning rally attempt with a walk and a single, putting the go-ahead run in scoring position with a pair of outs. Trujillo then singled into the hole past the Premier shortstop for what looked like a sure RBI.

But Daxton Thomas had other ideas. The Kelso outfielder cut the runner down at the plate with a missile from left field to get the crucial out by a foot and a half.

“He didn’t start that game,” Foden said of Thomas. “He came in the fourth or fifth inning and produced right away. He played hard. That’s one thing we talked about last night was how everybody, no matter what their role was, they were involved.”