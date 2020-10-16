Friday Night Lights: Kelso Premier trips late in loss to Aloha

But that ninth had a couple of defensive miscues that were costly.

The main one came with runners at second and third with two outs and KP up 7-5.

Eli Holt stung one into the hole at second, and Zach Torppa moved quickly to his left and kept the hot shot in the infield with a dive. But he came to his feet off-balance and rushed a throw to Matt Swanson at first.

It took the burly first baseman into the line, and he ran into Holt at first. The throw trickled into the Aloha first base dugout, and that only gave Holt second, as Brandon Cabrera scored anyway.

After a walk — which brought out the pitching coach for a visit — Cale Franzen lofted one into left that Masyn Allison appeared to be tracking down. But he backpedaled instead of turning and running, and, with eyes bouncing all over the place, saw the lazy fly ball go in and out of his glove. The Aloha runners — Holt and Dallas Cessna — were moving on contact and both scored easily, giving Aloha its first lead since the fifth.

It’s really hard to come back and play the bottom of the last inning after giving away the lead, especially in the fashion that KP did, especially considering KP used the seventh and the eighth to scratch across the go-ahead and an insurance run by virtue of one of the many wild pitches.