Friday Night Lights: Kelso Premier trips late in loss to Aloha

Normally a baseball player might already have as many as 40 or 50 games under his belt by the time fall ball rolls around. Those games in September and October are about fine-tuning old skills or beginning to work on new ones. It ends up being when players take some of the biggest striders.
But this year is different. So different. Monumentally different. There was no spring season and the summer season was spotty and subject to change in terms of postponements or cancellations or underground, secret nobody-needs-know contests.
So the fact that a considerable amount of rust has built up makes sense, as demonstrated by the Kelso Premier 18U squad and the Aloha Warriors 18U team Friday night at Rister Stadium, where the latter, older group scored five ninth-inning runs then held off a late charge by KP to escape with a 10-9 win.
Sloppy would be the wrong word, but rusty definitely fits.
There were 22 combined walks and eight of those came around to score.
Walks were especially damaging to KP in the fifth and the ninth, when Kyler Schellenbarger walked the first four batters of the frame, resulting in four Aloha runs that flipped a 3-1 Kelso lead into a 4-3 deficit.
In the ninth, Kris Tsinnajinnie, who had done nothing but compete as KP inched ahead to a 7-5 lead through eight innings, lost his control some —three walks in the inning before manager Foden made a change.
But that ninth had a couple of defensive miscues that were costly.
The main one came with runners at second and third with two outs and KP up 7-5.
Eli Holt stung one into the hole at second, and Zach Torppa moved quickly to his left and kept the hot shot in the infield with a dive. But he came to his feet off-balance and rushed a throw to Matt Swanson at first.
It took the burly first baseman into the line, and he ran into Holt at first. The throw trickled into the Aloha first base dugout, and that only gave Holt second, as Brandon Cabrera scored anyway.
After a walk — which brought out the pitching coach for a visit — Cale Franzen lofted one into left that Masyn Allison appeared to be tracking down. But he backpedaled instead of turning and running, and, with eyes bouncing all over the place, saw the lazy fly ball go in and out of his glove. The Aloha runners — Holt and Dallas Cessna — were moving on contact and both scored easily, giving Aloha its first lead since the fifth.
It’s really hard to come back and play the bottom of the last inning after giving away the lead, especially in the fashion that KP did, especially considering KP used the seventh and the eighth to scratch across the go-ahead and an insurance run by virtue of one of the many wild pitches.
But KP did not fold. It matched the now wild energy emanating from the Aloha dugout, and tried the worst to extend a three-and-a-half-hour game even further.
Trailing 10-7 after the shock of being an out away from a 7-5 win, Schellenbarger walked to start, then Deacon Dietz singled behind him. It was the fourth time he’d been on base on the evening.
Swanson then came through, dumping in a single to right that plated Schellenbarger from second. A subsequent wild pitch got Dietz across, cutting Aloha’s lead to just one at 10-9.
An out later, Seth Volsky got grazed with a fastball with one out, then Kellen Desbiens flew out to right.
Three heavy fastballs from Aloha closer Preston Sheets later, and the Warriors walked away happy, and Kelso had to lick its wounds.
Kelso Premier will host Competitive Athletics of LCBC in a pair of nine-inning affairs on Wednesday and Friday. Both are set to start at 6 p.m.
Aloha 10, Kelso Premier 9
Aloha;010;030;105;—;10;7;6
Kelso;010;220;112;—;9;3;3
Batteries — Aloha: Connor Werner, Ashton Johnson (5), Zach Alloway (7), Pretson Sheets (9) and Eli Holt. Kelso: Landon Patterson, Zeke Smith (4), Kyler Schellenbarger (4), Kris Tsinnajinnie (6), Mike Hause (9) and Zach Ruwaldt.
