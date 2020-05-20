Kelso Golf: Young Lassies looking forward to a mulligan in 2021

Connors believed he was making headway early on, even adding a seventh golfer just before the season’s COVID-19 related cancellation. In the absence of any senior golfers, he and assistant coach Jason Langenbach expected to continue growing that contingent of Kelso golfers.

“One of my goals was just getting the numbers of the program back, because you’re not going to win with two or three girls,” Connors said.

Next spring that kilted contingent will be led by Liz Dolan, who placed 15th at the 3A State tournament as both a freshman and a sophomore.

Dolan was also league and district champ both years, and was looking for her third such title in as many years. Given the opportunity by the powers that be, Dolan will go play the junior circuit this summer just as she has done in past years. She enjoys embarking on a rigorous schedule full of the sport she loves.

“She had high expectations for herself,” Connors said. “She wants to play at the next level.”

Connors said she puts a ton of time into the game, and it makes sense considering she, along with fellow junior Kelli Rakoz, work at Three Rivers Golf Course. They are constantly around the game, which is only helpful in growing and improving.