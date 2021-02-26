 Skip to main content
Kelso falls in extra innings at Heritage
Kelso soccer empty

The Kelso stadium, as seen from behind, sits empty last spring waiting for athletes to return during the COVID-19 shutdown of 2020. Earlier this month prep athletes returned to the field to resume play. On Thursday, the Kelso slowpitch softball team dropped their season-opener 2-1 to Heritage.

 McKenna Morin

VANCOUVER — The Kelso slowpitch softball team’s season got off to a low-scoring but dramatic start Thursday, as the Hilanders lost 2-1 in extras to Heritage.

Hope Grose went 2-for-2 and Alisa Mertes went 2-for-3 on the day for Kelso, the former knocking in the latter for the Hilanders’ lone run.

Seven innings weren’t enough to separate the teams, but Heritage finally scratched across the deciding run in the bottom of the ninth with the help of international tiebreaker rules.

Kelso (0-1) had a quick turnaround, as the Hilanders were scheduled to take on Skyview on Friday in a make-up game.

