Kelso falls in extra innings at Heritage

VANCOUVER — The Kelso slowpitch softball team’s season got off to a low-scoring but dramatic start Thursday, as the Hilanders lost 2-1 in extras to Heritage.

Hope Grose went 2-for-2 and Alisa Mertes went 2-for-3 on the day for Kelso, the former knocking in the latter for the Hilanders’ lone run.

Seven innings weren’t enough to separate the teams, but Heritage finally scratched across the deciding run in the bottom of the ninth with the help of international tiebreaker rules.

Kelso (0-1) had a quick turnaround, as the Hilanders were scheduled to take on Skyview on Friday in a make-up game.

