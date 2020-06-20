Kelso boys soccer: Hilanders breakout halted

The Hilanders allowed three or more goals just five teams last year and four goals just twice, and they all came to teams within two wins of going to state. That group included Mountian View, which reached the semifinal.

“I can tell you that he’s a great defender, a really hard-working kid,” Vejo said of Garcia. “One of the best defenders in the league.”

Nguyen worked his way into the starting lineup after a slow start to the season, Vejo said, but earned a place in the starting lineup as Kelso wen 3-1-1 in its final five games.

“This year, he was one of our best two defenders,” Vejo said. “And really good helping the offense, making over lobs.”

Brody Lee is one of the newcomers, and he would’ve been in the rotation and fighting for a starting spot.

“Really hard-working kid,” Vejo said. “Solid player. Really unlucky because we had a strong team and he wasn’t able to make (varisty) the last three years.”

Marco Estrada is like Lee, a hungry newcomer looking to get minutes, though he would’ve been more of a midfield. He and Negrete-Reyes would’ve teamed up in the back half, cutting off opposing attacks and quickly countering with Hernandez waiting.

“Really decent size, decent skills,” Vejo said. “I think him and Negrete-Reyes and him would’ve been a good combination in the defensive midfield, but unfortunately we didn’t have a chance to play him.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.