Kalama Track & Field: Chinooks stuck in the sand

“He’s one of those kids you wish you had more of as a coach,” Hodges said.

Paige Peak was set to spend her fourth year in the Chinooks track program tossing the javelin again after placing eighth at state last season. This time around, though, she was poised to aerate the turf further down the field after spending significant time working with Bob Stewart, the founder of the Kalama track and field program whom Hodges refers to as “the javelin god around here.”

“She really made a ton of improvement last year. Halfway through (last) season she just came out of nowhere and threw a PR, and then threw another PR at Districts,” Hodges said of Peak. “I had full confidence that she’d go back to state this year and medal again.”

After a year off from training Monique Cornell returned to the Kalama team this season as a senior looking to pick up where she left off as a sophomore when she was on the state 4x100 relay team.

‘She’s a hard worker and just one of those kids you can tell, ‘Hey we’re going to do hurdles today. Today we’re going to do relay. Whatever you need,” Hodges said.