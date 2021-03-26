Kalama, Toledo open track season at Rainier

RAINIER, Wash — The 2B track season got off to a fast start Thursday, with a load of local athletes shedding their shoulder pads, knee pads, and shin guards and replacing them on short-notice with running spikes and various throwing implements as Toledo, Kalama, and Adna all converged on Rainier, Wash., for a meet.
For Kalama, the highlight on the girls’ side of things was Melanie Martinez in the short distances. Just a week after notching two goals in the Chinooks’ District soccer final win over Onalaska, the senior won the 100 meters in 13.64, won the 200 meters in 28.85, ran the anchor in the Chinooks’ 4x100 win, and took the third leg for their winning 4x200 team.
She was joined by multiple teammates from the District-winning soccer squad, including junior Kailey Shipley, who finished second in the 100-meter dash and was part of both winning relay teams.
In the girls’ jumps, fellow soccer teammate Ruby Jackson won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9 inches, along with the triple jump at 31 feet, 2 inches.
On the boy’s side of things, Kalama was led by Max Cox, who transitioned from catching passes for the football team to throwing for the track squad, winning the javelin with a toss of 157 feet, 5 inches. He also finished second in the discus at 101 feet, 11 inches, though he and the rest of the field fell over 20 yards short of defending state champ Jeremiah Nubbe, who took the competition with a 183-foot, 8-inch hurl.
The boy’s 4x100 meter relay was 75% football skill players, with Kalama’s squad of Kasen Dubke, Jaxxon Truesdell, Justin Tucker, and Nate Meyer finishing first in 47:03, while Toledo’s team of Carlo Arceo-Hansen, Tyler Harris, Jacob Marley, and Trey Rego were disqualified.
Harris took the win in the boy’s 800-meter run with a time of 2:23.70. Addison Smee won the 1,600 meters for Kalama in 4:31.80, while Toledo’s Nicholas Marty — who finished second in the 1,600 won the 3,200 in 10:07.32.
Stacie Spahr, who was spiking and blocking volleyballs for Toledo not two weeks ago, was the lone Toledo girl to win a competition, taking the shot put with a throw of 31 feet, 2 inches. She also finished second in the discus at 83 feet.
Rainier won 15 of the 30 individual competitions on the day, led by Benjamin Johnson who swept the sprints by winning the 100-meter dash in 11.98, the 200-meter dash in 23.83, and the 400 meters in 54:39.
Both Kalama and Toledo will be back in action on April 1, with Kalama going to Napavine and Toledo going to Ilwaco.