Kalama, Toledo open track season at Rainier

RAINIER, Wash — The 2B track season got off to a fast start Thursday, with a load of local athletes shedding their shoulder pads, knee pads, and shin guards and replacing them on short-notice with running spikes and various throwing implements as Toledo, Kalama, and Adna all converged on Rainier, Wash., for a meet.

For Kalama, the highlight on the girls’ side of things was Melanie Martinez in the short distances. Just a week after notching two goals in the Chinooks’ District soccer final win over Onalaska, the senior won the 100 meters in 13.64, won the 200 meters in 28.85, ran the anchor in the Chinooks’ 4x100 win, and took the third leg for their winning 4x200 team.

She was joined by multiple teammates from the District-winning soccer squad, including junior Kailey Shipley, who finished second in the 100-meter dash and was part of both winning relay teams.

In the girls’ jumps, fellow soccer teammate Ruby Jackson won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, 9 inches, along with the triple jump at 31 feet, 2 inches.