Kalama steals the show at Cheese Town races

TOLEDO — The Chinooks took a little trip to a town famous for cheese Thursday afternoon and brought home a pair of team victories for their boys and girls cross country teams as a souvenir.
Toledo’s Nicholas Marty had the best day of anyone on the three mile course by setting both a personal record and course record with a time of 15:20.
But it was the return of a fast footed Chinook that helped propel Marty to that new PR.
“The highlight of the day was Addison Smee was healthy and ready to race today,” Toledo cross country coach Angela Schaplow said. “He’s Kalama’s best runner, so he and Nicholas Marty had a real legitimate race. It was really fun to watch.”
Smee, a senior just like Marty, ran neck and neck with his longtime foe, finishing with a time of 15.21.5 that was good enough for his own personal record.
“The boys are great sports as well so they were good to each other and it was fun for the fans to watch,” Schaplow said.
Kalama snuck two other runners into the top ten in order to take the team title. Abram Foreman finished fifth with a time of 18.26 and Justin Tucker placed 10th with a time of 19:00.
John Nicholson of Toutle Lake finished in third place with a time of 17:02.
In addition to Marty’s course record time, Toledo saw Tyler Harris (18:49) place eighth and Aiden Umbriaco (18:55) place ninth.
In the girls race Kalama was the only team to bring enough runners to place, so they placed first. Briannon Abbot finished seventh with a time of 25:47, and Bethany Lozier finished in tenth place with a time of 27:48 for the Chinooks.
Isabella Spencer of Stevenson set the pace for the girls with a time of 21:03. Ellie Wiltse-Hiatt of Wahkiakum finished in second place with a time of 22:31.5 and Sophia Kuhlman of Toutle Lake finished in fourth place at 24:16. Toledo took the next two spots with Karley Harris finishing in 25 minutes flat and Candace Clark finishing seven seconds later.
“It wasn’t too rainy and it’s a very flat course without a hill to speak of,” Schaplow. “It really gives these kids a chance to get out there and see how fast they can run.”
Schaplow added that each of her runners shaved time off of their scores from their first home meet. She credited conditioning, course familiarity and general strategy for the improvements.
“There were lots happy kids out there,” Schaplow said.