Kalama steals the show at Cheese Town races

TOLEDO — The Chinooks took a little trip to a town famous for cheese Thursday afternoon and brought home a pair of team victories for their boys and girls cross country teams as a souvenir.

Toledo’s Nicholas Marty had the best day of anyone on the three mile course by setting both a personal record and course record with a time of 15:20.

But it was the return of a fast footed Chinook that helped propel Marty to that new PR.

“The highlight of the day was Addison Smee was healthy and ready to race today,” Toledo cross country coach Angela Schaplow said. “He’s Kalama’s best runner, so he and Nicholas Marty had a real legitimate race. It was really fun to watch.”

Smee, a senior just like Marty, ran neck and neck with his longtime foe, finishing with a time of 15.21.5 that was good enough for his own personal record.

“The boys are great sports as well so they were good to each other and it was fun for the fans to watch,” Schaplow said.

Kalama snuck two other runners into the top ten in order to take the team title. Abram Foreman finished fifth with a time of 18.26 and Justin Tucker placed 10th with a time of 19:00.