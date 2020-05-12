Kalama Softball: Chinooks season of resurgence cut short

“It was a very positive note coming into this season until everything happened,” Sanders said. “It’s especially sad for the seniors because they don’t get to play another game and see what might have happened.”

This year there were five senior Chinooks in all, including three returning varsity players. Sanders says all of those senior Chinooks were going to start this spring.

Abi Meyer was going to be a mainstay on the field as a utility infield/outfield hybrid, Jaycee Griggs was going to dig it at first base, Alexis Daschmitter was going to pivot between second base and shortstop, and Lily Nichols was going to patrol left field. Meanwhile, newcomers Megan Nixon and Destyne Huffman were going to hold down the hot-corner, and a pitcher/first base platoon, respectively.

“Our seniors do very well with helping where they can with the younger kids coming up,” Sanders said. “They help run the drills that they already know that I’d put in the year before and just kind of the flow of what needs to get done.”

And there are plenty of those younger players who would have benefitted from a year of tutelage from Sanders and the seniors. After starting with just seven players last year the Chinooks added an entire new lineup to the ranks this year with 17 players at practice over the season’s first fortnight.