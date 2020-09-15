Kalama schools agree to explore new mascot

“We could come up with this whole process of Charlie in Native dress that the tribe approves of, but we can’t use it at all and we’re back to square one,” he said. “We can still have an agreement with the tribe, we can still use Chinooks, but I think we need to get away from Native American imagery.”

The KC logo, which is evocative of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL logo, currently graces Kalama’s football helmets, basketball shorts and website, among other places.

Still, it is not universally loved by students. Instead, they long for an image they can rally around as a point of Kalama pride.

Athletic Director Kevin Wright suggested that Kalama’s logo, whatever is chosen, should be professionally designed, looking at the branding complications that can come from community-based selections.

Furthermore, Wright acknowledges the difficulty of Kalama’s position as it relates to logos. He noted that upon his hiring two years ago he was contacted by tribes from around the country who said that Native American names themselves weren’t offensive, but depictions and images can be, and often are.