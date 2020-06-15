Kalama Boys Golf: Chinooks spring season shut down by state

Coach: Doug Maynard (12th year)
2019-20 Record: 2-8-1
Total Golfers: 14
Seniors: 4
The Chinooks paid their dues on soggy golf courses this fall and then kept their eyes on the prize over a long winter. All they hoped for in return was an opportunity to cash in some hard-learned good will with the golf gods when the District tournament finally rolled around this spring.
In the end, the long wait wound up being some sort of cruel joke for the Kalama boys golf team. It turns out they should have said a final “goodbye” last fall instead of an overly-optimistic “see you later.”
Last fall 14 Chinooks prowled Lewis River Golf Course for practice and home matches while striking out to less familiar fairways for road matches. This spring as many as six of those golfers were supposed to compete in their District tournament. What’s more, Kalama had plans of advancing at least three of their players to the State tournament.
“Usually, since I’ve been coaching at Kalama we’ve had two or three players go to State every year,” Kalama coach, Doug Maynard, said.
Matthew Buller, who has signed on to play golf at Skagit Valley College next school year, brought the strongest resume to the field out of Kalama’s four seniors.
“Buller obviously puts a lot of time into it. He’s worked hard since he was a sophomore,” Maynard said. “He’s played in a lot of the major amateur tournaments in the area as well.”
Over the last half decade, the District tournament has been held at Three Rivers Golf Course. Buller, who gave up baseball this year to focus on golf, noted that setup suited him to a tee as he enjoys the wide open and well-drained offerings of Kelso’s best course.
Fellow seniors Kohl Nichols, Chase Staup, and Jackson Hull also put in their paces on the course in khaki cargo shorts last fall for the Chinooks and had the talent to put together a postseason run if they put their minds to it. Maynard added that Todd Tabor is a “natural talent” who, like Staup and Hull, also plays baseball in the spring.
“Todd Tabor is another one who probably would have made it to State this year. He made it last year,” Maynard noted.
But that’s not the only underclassman that the Chinooks could have sent to State if COVID-19 hadn’t wiped out their qualifying tournament.
“Joey Reid is another one. He’d been playing real well this year. It’s hard to tell how many kids who can go each year but he’s another one who had potential to go,” Maynard explained.
With any and all prospects for a fitting finale to their 2019-20 season wiped out by coronavirus the remaining Chinooks are simply hoping that a return to normal isn’t too far off yet.
“I’m just hoping we get to play in the fall. That’s the big thing,” Maynard said.
