Kalama Boys Golf: Chinooks spring season shut down by state

“Buller obviously puts a lot of time into it. He’s worked hard since he was a sophomore,” Maynard said. “He’s played in a lot of the major amateur tournaments in the area as well.”

Over the last half decade, the District tournament has been held at Three Rivers Golf Course. Buller, who gave up baseball this year to focus on golf, noted that setup suited him to a tee as he enjoys the wide open and well-drained offerings of Kelso’s best course.

Fellow seniors Kohl Nichols, Chase Staup, and Jackson Hull also put in their paces on the course in khaki cargo shorts last fall for the Chinooks and had the talent to put together a postseason run if they put their minds to it. Maynard added that Todd Tabor is a “natural talent” who, like Staup and Hull, also plays baseball in the spring.

“Todd Tabor is another one who probably would have made it to State this year. He made it last year,” Maynard noted.

But that’s not the only underclassman that the Chinooks could have sent to State if COVID-19 hadn’t wiped out their qualifying tournament.

“Joey Reid is another one. He’d been playing real well this year. It’s hard to tell how many kids who can go each year but he’s another one who had potential to go,” Maynard explained.