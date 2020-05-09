Kalama Baseball: Chinooks stranded before reaching headwaters

A year ago, the Kalama Chinooks book ended their fantastic season with a pair of losses with the final shortcoming happening at the worst time – A stinging 2-0 loss to Asotin in the state championship game.
But for those that could return, it was going to be alright.
Next year, they thought. Next year, they told themselves.
To lose an entire senior season is hard enough. But to miss out on a legitimate chance to win a state championship is even harder.
“As time goes on, it gets a little easier to process,” Chase Staup, a senior second baseman, said. “With it being May now, knowing that districts and the state tournament were approaching soon, it is a little bitter sweet. It is getting easier to process, I guess.”
Staup’s senior partner at the hot-corner agreed.
“It’s definitely easier,” Jackson Hull said. “At first it was like, ‘Wow. Can’t believe this is happening. This sucks.’ But there’s no going back now, so you just gotta live with it.”
This Kalama baseball team would have been right up there with the last two versions. Both of those Chinooks teams reached the final four, earning a fourth place in 2018 and the runner-up finish last season.
Gone are 2019 graduates Bradey Vance, Hayden Wilson, Max Ross and Alex Dyer. But Staup, Hull and Brennan Vance all returned at key positions. One look at the roster suggested there was not going to be a huge drop-off in talent.
“That definitely hurt us a little bit, but we picked up some new guys and have people that can play everywhere,” Hull said.
The pitching staff would have been nasty, bolstered by transfers Brady Burns and Ryan Cooney, the latter of which probably would have stepped into a spot at the top of the Kalama pitching rotation.
Add in a lineup that could be dangerous 1-through-9, and there wasn’t much reason to doubt Kalama returning to Wheeler Field in Centralia for the final-four in a third consecutive season.
“I think the talent level this year was just as good as last year,” Staup insisted. “We had a few transfers come in that filled some holes. I think we would have been just as good, to be honest. We knew what to expect. We knew what playing at the highest levels in the state was like. We felt pretty confident going into this season.”
Again, Hull backed up his fellow infielder.
“I feel like this year, probably, (would have) been one of the better baseball teams we have ever seen in Kalama,” Hull said. “We definitely would have gone back to the state championship.”
Those three seniors have been stalwarts for the Chinooks and will be big losses once Kalama returns to the diamond.
Hull took over a wide-open third base position a year ago. Head coach Brandon Walker said that winning that job gave Hull a ton of confidence and the junior played so well he never thought about making another personnel change.
As a junior Hull hit .239 in 34 games with four doubles, 13 RBI with eight walks and a trio of steals, all while flashing some fancy leather from time to time.
“Jackson was an outstanding teammate and really enjoyable to be around,” Walker said. “I am going to miss being around him. He improved so much between his sophomore and junior year, and was a rock for us on the hot corner. He was going to have a huge year for us in 2020. He is an even better person off the field and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.”
The younger Vance was one of the most exciting football players in the state while at Kalama and holds the receiving records to prove it. But his accolades on the baseball diamond cannot be ignored.
In 68 games, Brennan Vance hit .347 with 13 doubles, a triple, 55 RBI, 21 walks against 30 strikeouts with 62 runs. He’s also a solid outfielder who can cover a ton of ground, which isn’t surprising given his wideout pedigree. However, Vance proved he can play anywhere on the field, serving time in the infield, on the mound, and even behind the plate.
“I really don’t think I’ve seen such a versatile player at this level,” Walker said. “We have a tremendous relationship and I really think it is because I have been around him so long, having the privilege of coaching him since he was in 7th grade in three different sports. The growth he has made both on and off the field has been exceptional. He will truly be missed next year in a ‘Nooks uniform.”
Perhaps the most heart-wrenching story of this canceled Kalama team is Staup. The state champion wrestler figured to get his second this past March, but a late injury nixed that proposition, so he took time to rest for the baseball season. Then, that dream was ripped away from him as well.
Over his high school career Staup hit .340 over 52 games with seven doubles, a triple, 35 RBI, nine walks against just nine strikeouts with eight steals and 31 runs.
None of those doubles were bigger than a seventh-inning two-bagger in the quarterfinals of the 2018 state tournament against league rival Wahkiakum as a sophomore. It started a rally that ended with a walk-off homer from freshman Tommy Brandenburg that sent Kalama to its first semifinal since 2012.
“He has been every coach’s dream-hard-worker, coachable, always doing what was asked of him,” Walker said. “One of Chase’s best qualities as a player was the fact that he is a great contact hitter. He was always able to get the bat on the ball, only striking out nine times his entire career.”
So how does Kalama keep churning out such clutch baseball players?
The obvious answer is there are a heap of athletes at Kalama right now, as evidenced by the football program that does nothing but win. But these Kalama seniors are true baseball kids. They play a ton of baseball in the summer. They hit in the cage at midnight. They are always looking for ways to improve.
Hull estimated 95 percent of his teammates play in the summer. They play all over the place, from Kelso/Longview, down to Vancouver with Showtime and other travel programs, and even up with Rural Baseball Incorporated out of Winlock.
It’s not just that they play in the summer. That’s important, of course. But it’s also that they get coaching and feedback from multiple sources while seeing players who can impart wisdom or hard-learned lessons.
“In the summer leagues, you get to play all different types of competition,” Staup said. “It’s extra baseball. The more you get to play, the more reps you get, it really carries into the high school season.”
It’s just a shame those Chinooks weren’t allowed to carry it over one more time.
Coach: Brandon Walker (5th year)
2019: 24-3 (1st in C2BL, 1st at Districts, 2nd at State)
Returning starters: 7
Seniors: 3
