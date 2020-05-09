Kalama Baseball: Chinooks stranded before reaching headwaters

As a junior Hull hit .239 in 34 games with four doubles, 13 RBI with eight walks and a trio of steals, all while flashing some fancy leather from time to time.

“Jackson was an outstanding teammate and really enjoyable to be around,” Walker said. “I am going to miss being around him. He improved so much between his sophomore and junior year, and was a rock for us on the hot corner. He was going to have a huge year for us in 2020. He is an even better person off the field and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for him.”

The younger Vance was one of the most exciting football players in the state while at Kalama and holds the receiving records to prove it. But his accolades on the baseball diamond cannot be ignored.

In 68 games, Brennan Vance hit .347 with 13 doubles, a triple, 55 RBI, 21 walks against 30 strikeouts with 62 runs. He’s also a solid outfielder who can cover a ton of ground, which isn’t surprising given his wideout pedigree. However, Vance proved he can play anywhere on the field, serving time in the infield, on the mound, and even behind the plate.