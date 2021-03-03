Jills take down Panthers in five for first league win

It took Witham giving it as much as she could, even working on a bad ankle. The freshman libero was only able to give Nailon one set — the second set — and in that set she put up six digs, helping calm down the R.A. Long defense after the Jills dropped a frantic first set that went to extra points.

It took the Jills not panicking after going down 7-0 right out of the gate in the first set. R.A. Long still ended up losing the frame, but only after scraping its way back into contention, signaling that Tuesday night may indeed be different than all those other nights over the last three years that ended in sad phone calls.

“It was a lot, to where it made you question some things,” Nailon said. “Even if teams lately have been getting four-point runs on us, it’s tough for us to come back from that.”

It took an R.A. Long squad, one that has only known defeat in GSHL play the past two seasons, to stay composed after going down two sets to one and grinding out the closest of wins in the fourth. And then it took the Jills keeping that composure into the fifth frame, taking their time on serves, staying focused, and finishing off what they were after.