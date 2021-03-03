Jills take down Panthers in five for first league win

WASHOUGAL — It took dang near everything the R.A. Long volleyball team remembered to bring on the bus, but for the first time in over two years, Whitney Nailon walked out of a league match and got to call her boss to report the good news.
“It was pretty sweet and rewarding to call Rich Reeves and tell him that we did it,” Nailon said. The next call, she said, went to her husband.
The Jills did in fact do it, fighting and scraping out a five-set victory over Washougal — their first 2A GSHL win since October 2017 — winning 24-26, 25-17, 21-25, 25-23, 15-12.
It's been so long that back then her players called her Coach Luchau. Well, they still do that so not everything has changed.
“It was so cool,” Nailon said. “It was just fun. Finally fun, just to win. Our juniors have just been grinding for the last three years, and our league is just so tough.”
It took Danni Hopper leading the way offensively with 15 kills, and pitching in 12 digs and four blocks on defense.
It took senior Marissa Gregory, who’s bounced between JV and varsity, to come up and fill in for Harli Witham, who was severely limited after injuring her ankle last week.
“She came in for Kiersten Williamdyke and served and played back row defense, and just did a great job as well,” Nailon said. “That was cool, because it’s her last year.”
It took Witham giving it as much as she could, even working on a bad ankle. The freshman libero was only able to give Nailon one set — the second set — and in that set she put up six digs, helping calm down the R.A. Long defense after the Jills dropped a frantic first set that went to extra points.
It took the Jills not panicking after going down 7-0 right out of the gate in the first set. R.A. Long still ended up losing the frame, but only after scraping its way back into contention, signaling that Tuesday night may indeed be different than all those other nights over the last three years that ended in sad phone calls.
“It was a lot, to where it made you question some things,” Nailon said. “Even if teams lately have been getting four-point runs on us, it’s tough for us to come back from that.”
It took an R.A. Long squad, one that has only known defeat in GSHL play the past two seasons, to stay composed after going down two sets to one and grinding out the closest of wins in the fourth. And then it took the Jills keeping that composure into the fifth frame, taking their time on serves, staying focused, and finishing off what they were after.
“We have been practicing so hard just finishing scenarios where we’re down, and coming back,” Nailon said. “In the last set, it was pretty close, and we just played, and we executed the little things.”
And after 28 straight game nights reporting league losses, Nailon got to call in some good news.
"I just love them," Nailon said of her players. "I've never wanted to hug my players so bad... but we're not allowed to do that."
R.A. Long (1-4) is scheduled to host Fort Vancouver on Thursday at the Lumberdome.