Jills sweep Panthers, finish running table

VANCOUVER — The R.A. Long slowpitch softball team had its closest call of the season Monday afternoon, but came through with the clutch hit when it needed one most to beat Washougal 3-2 at Fort Vancouver. The Lumberjills then went on to make it a sweep of the day with a 13-5 win in the second game of the double header to finish the regular season a perfect 13-0.

“We really are hitting our stride at the right time,” coach Joshua Donaldson said. “All girls are contributing and the girls are really having fun.”

It started off about as badly as possible for the Jills, though. Washougal struck for two runs in the top of the first inning of Game 1, and in the midst of the rally, R.A. Long catcher Hannah Tornow took a ball off the face, leaving her with “multiple open wounds.” She missed the rest of Game 1, but was able to come back for the second game of the day.

“(That) really messed with us mentally for a couple innings,” Donaldson said.

But while the Jills were in a funk at the plate, Tammy Smith and the defense behind her kept the Panthers off the scoreboard inning after inning.