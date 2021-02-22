Jills hive five Hudson’s Bay

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long soccer made the most of a weekend trip to Vancouver with a 5-0 win over Hudson’s Bay in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

Kathryn Chapin had two goals for the Lumberjills in the win, which wasn’t all that surprising.

More unusual, though, was Maddie Barker’s set of scores.

That’s because Barker is the Jills’ senior starting goalie. On Saturday, though, R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace subbed freshman Kendra Chapin into the keeper box so that Barker could run and kick more freely.

“She’s a pretty effective field player so I’m glad we have an up-and-comer that’s really good,” Wallace said. ““We’re definitely set in the net for the next few years.”

Audrie Zdunich netted the Jills’ other goal against the Eagles. R.A. Long put up a total of 18 shots in the contest.

With a shutout on the board, Wallace was also pleased with the play of his frontline defense which allowed a grand total of zero shots from Hudson’s Bay.

“We put in a great effort” Wallace said. “We had our formation down and we just made sure we were pressing them so they couldn’t press back.”

R.A. Long is scheduled to host Columbai River on Tuesday.

