Jills break out brooms in doubleheader against Washougal

WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long slowpitch softball team continued its perfect start to the season, beating Washougal 3-1 in a five-inning game before turning around and taking down the Panthers for a second time, 7-5.

The Lumberjills jumped out to an early lead in Game 1, pushing across two runs in the top of the first. That would be all pitcher Tammy Smith and the R.A. Long defense would need, turning three double plays and keeping Washougal off the scoreboard for the first three innings.

“Great defense has been a staple at RAL since I became the coach in 2018 and we showed that today with several great defensive gems and plays made on all levels of the diamond,” coach Josh Donaldson said. “Returning all-leaguers Gracie Byrnes and Myah Bodily both had outfield assists and caught everything hit their way.”

Offensively, the Jills put together 13 hits, with freshman Ava Rodman going 3-for-3 and the top four hitters in the lineup — Bodily, Hope Childers, Byrnes, and Smith going a combined 8-for-12.