Jills break out brooms in doubleheader against Washougal

WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long slowpitch softball team continued its perfect start to the season, beating Washougal 3-1 in a five-inning game before turning around and taking down the Panthers for a second time, 7-5.
The Lumberjills jumped out to an early lead in Game 1, pushing across two runs in the top of the first. That would be all pitcher Tammy Smith and the R.A. Long defense would need, turning three double plays and keeping Washougal off the scoreboard for the first three innings.
“Great defense has been a staple at RAL since I became the coach in 2018 and we showed that today with several great defensive gems and plays made on all levels of the diamond,” coach Josh Donaldson said. “Returning all-leaguers Gracie Byrnes and Myah Bodily both had outfield assists and caught everything hit their way.”
Offensively, the Jills put together 13 hits, with freshman Ava Rodman going 3-for-3 and the top four hitters in the lineup — Bodily, Hope Childers, Byrnes, and Smith going a combined 8-for-12.
In Game 2, the Panthers finally found their bats, jumping out immediately with a four-spot in the top of the first. The Jills, though, started the comeback immediately with two runs in the bottom half of the inning, before jumping ahead for good in the third, bringing five runs in to end the frame before recording an out.
Jadyn Terry and Kiana Strahan both went 2-for-2 with an RBI in the second game, and Mylee Grimm went 1-for-1 with a walk and a pair of runs driven in.
R.A. Long (4-0) is scheduled to face Fort Vancouver next Friday.
Kelso drops tough one to Titans
Despite a fast start, Kelso wasn’t able to hold on, falling 6-4 to Union.
The Hilanders took a lead right off the bat on a leadoff home run by Kaci McNew in the top of the first inning, but the Titans exploded in the third inning, pushing five runners across the plate before Kelso could record an out.
Lexi Grumbois, and Alisa Mertes both went 2-for-3 for Kelso with a pair of RBIs the former finished with two triples, and the latter had a double.
Kelso is scheduled to face Evergreen on Tuesday.