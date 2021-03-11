Jacks swept by Spudders

RIDGEFIELD — The R.A. Long boys tennis team dropped a road matchup to Ridgefield 6-0, marking the halfway point between the start of a busy final week and the end of the regular season.

The closest matches for the Lumberjacks came at No. 3 singles, where Jaxon Cook lost to Jack Blehm 2-6, 6-4, 7-5, and at No. 2 doubles, where the duo of Juan Perkins and Carson Moses fell 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

The rest of the matches were two-set sweeps for the Spudders. R.A. Long’s Jamison Perkin’s lost 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, and Ethan Heriford lost 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles.

The Jacks’ top doubles pair of Aiden McCoy and Colin Mendenhall lost 6-2, 6-2, and the No. 3 dup of Chance Dysart and Collin Culpepper lost 6-0, 6-2

R.A. Long was scheduled to get right back out on the court against Ridgefield for the penultimate match of the regular season Thursday at home, before finishing off its four-match week against Fort Vancouver on Friday.

