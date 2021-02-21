Jacks overwhelmed by Hockinson in home-opener

It was a night of firsts for R.A. Long, but that doesn’t mean the Lumberjacks will be clipping out stories from the newspaper for the memory box. That’s because the Lumberjacks long awaited return to the gridiron was spoiled in spectacular fashion by Hockinson on Saturday as the Hawks hijacked the moment with a 56-0 victory in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.

But that doesn't mean there wasn't anything useful for the new look Jacks to learn along the way.

“Offensively it was just one of those things where we had a problem with game speed,” said Jon Barker after his debut as R.A. Long’s head coach. “In a way it was kind of a wake up call. I said, ‘Listen guys, this is a learning curve and you hit it at 1,000 miles per hour today.”

Indeed, it was tough sledding all night for the Lumberjacks as they totaled just 79 yards of offense. That yardage included just 22 rushing yards for R.A. Long.

The Jacks had a bit more success through the air as Shawn Mize connected on five of 18 passes for 57 yards. However, three of those attempts were intercepted. David Vawter and Gage “Moose” Kotera each hauled in passes from Mize for 21 and 16 yards, respectively.