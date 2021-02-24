Jacks come up short against River

Despite their best efforts to dig themselves a hole he R.A. Long boy’s golf team couldn’t get as low as Columbia River at Mint Valley on Tuesday, losing 151-164.

Alden Fay took the day’s best score for River, shooting 2-under 33 on the par-35 course.

Noah Gilcrhist led the Lumberjacks at 2-over 37.

Behind Fay, Sam James shot a 38, Jack Kendrick finished on 39, and Ryan Schneider carded a 41 for Columbia River

For R.A. Long, Jay Nickerson and Hewson Nguyen both came in at 4-over 39, and Wayne Keegan shot a 49.

The Lumberjacks are set to face Woodland at Lewis River on Thursday.

