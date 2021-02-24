 Skip to main content
Jacks come up short against River
alert

Beaver Cup Jamboree

R.A. Long golfers Jay Nickerson, left, and Wayne Keegan walk to their next hole during the 2021 Beaver Cup Jamboree at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on Feb. 9. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Lumberjacks fell 151-164 to Columbia River.

 Courtney Talak

Despite their best efforts to dig themselves a hole he R.A. Long boy’s golf team couldn’t get as low as Columbia River at Mint Valley on Tuesday, losing 151-164.

Alden Fay took the day’s best score for River, shooting 2-under 33 on the par-35 course.

Noah Gilcrhist led the Lumberjacks at 2-over 37.

Behind Fay, Sam James shot a 38, Jack Kendrick finished on 39, and Ryan Schneider carded a 41 for Columbia River

For R.A. Long, Jay Nickerson and Hewson Nguyen both came in at 4-over 39, and Wayne Keegan shot a 49.

The Lumberjacks are set to face Woodland at Lewis River on Thursday.

