'It's a miracle': Lumberjacks and Monarchs open tennis season

The weather held out for one more day, and the R.A. Long and Mark Morris boys tennis teams took advantage, getting in their respective season openers in the shadow of Longview Memorial Stadium.

Mark Morris took all three singles matches, and R.A. Long tied it by winning all three doubles matchups. The Monarchs got the final edge, with it coming down to which team won the most sets.

The fact that it was able to happen at all was impressive.

“We’re playing tennis in February,” R.A. Long coach Max Fisher said. “That’s pretty incredible. Especially with snow in the forecast tomorrow, it’s a miracle we’re out here today.”

The Longview rivalry took on a bit of a new tone this season, with both schools fielding teams running on both the young and inexperienced side.

“R.A. Long, we always have a little rivalry, no matter what the skill-level is for each team,” Mark Morris coach Tom Johnson said. “R.A. Long has always been competitive, and this year is no different. We have about the same amount of young kids. We probably have about four seasoned kids, and six or seven first-year kids. That’s a challenge, but it’s also a lot of fun too. You can see them liking the sport.”