'It's a miracle': Lumberjacks and Monarchs open tennis season

The weather held out for one more day, and the R.A. Long and Mark Morris boys tennis teams took advantage, getting in their respective season openers in the shadow of Longview Memorial Stadium.
Mark Morris took all three singles matches, and R.A. Long tied it by winning all three doubles matchups. The Monarchs got the final edge, with it coming down to which team won the most sets.
The fact that it was able to happen at all was impressive.
“We’re playing tennis in February,” R.A. Long coach Max Fisher said. “That’s pretty incredible. Especially with snow in the forecast tomorrow, it’s a miracle we’re out here today.”
The Longview rivalry took on a bit of a new tone this season, with both schools fielding teams running on both the young and inexperienced side.
“R.A. Long, we always have a little rivalry, no matter what the skill-level is for each team,” Mark Morris coach Tom Johnson said. “R.A. Long has always been competitive, and this year is no different. We have about the same amount of young kids. We probably have about four seasoned kids, and six or seven first-year kids. That’s a challenge, but it’s also a lot of fun too. You can see them liking the sport.”
The main difference between the sides came at the very top. Defending State doubles champion Ben Haukaas, who moved over to the top singles spot for the Monarchs, took care of Jamison Perkins in straight sets. At No. 2 singles, fellow senior Skyler McCoy beat Eric Nguyen 6-0, 6-1.
Fisher said he told his top players to go in expecting a learning experience.
“To be the best, you’ve got to get beat by the best,” he said. “Obviously it’s intimidating, but just try to get some points. Hit it over the net and try to let him make a mistake.”
Monarchs freshman Marco St. Martin-Shook completed the Mark Morris sweep in singles, beating Nicholas Pittsley 8-1.
Aiden McCoy and Colin Mendenhall led the way for the Lumberjacks at No. 1 doubles, winning 6-4, 6-2. Behind them, Juan Perkins and Conner Moses won 6-7, 7-4, 12-10 at No. 2 doubles, and Jaxon Cook and Carson Moses took the No. 3 doubles matchup 7-6, 6-2.
For both squads, though, just the chance to get out on the court and play another team was a win. Fisher said the Lumberjacks had managed a grand total of six hours on the court to get the players — some of whom had never played a match before — ready for real competition
“First game, getting the jitters out of the way, grasping the concept of scoring, where to stand on the court is huge,” he said. “It’s tough to practice that.”
Johnson said the Monarchs had gotten the green light to practice indoors at Mint Valley as a team, but couldn’t host a match there until the Southwest Region enters Phase 2.
And with snow in the forecast, that could mean Wednesday will win up as the only action either side will see in awhile.
“They get to get out of the house, which is another bonus,” Jonson said. “We’re doing the best we can with February and March weather. Everybody seems to be having a good attitude and accepting it.”