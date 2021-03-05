‘It ran fast’: XC runners take on new course at Lake Sacajawea

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Adam Nixon finished third for the Monarchs boys team at 17:11.90, followed by Carson Allen in fourth at 17:25.70m Eric Bauman in sixth at 17:40.20, Antonio DaSilva in seventh at 18:20.90, and Walker Poyner at 18:38.50.

Jake Beck finished in fifth with a time of 17:35.20 for TRC, running the second-fastest 5,000-meter race by a freshman in the program’s 10-year history. Rachel Pielaet had the best girls time of the day for the Eagles, coming in ninth at 23:16.90.

“I was very pleased with how it went,” said TRC coach Kevin Rentner, who added that 11 Eagles set PRs. “It was a good day for racing. The times were good. For a 1B school to go against three 2A schools, it had a little bit of intensity for them, and they performed well. They rose to the challenge.”

R.A. Long sophomore Leo Askeland led the Jacks with a time of 19:33.10 to finish in 14th.

The R.A. Long girls had a better time of it — led by Miranda Lomax’s career-best, fifth-place time of 21:04.80 — putting three runners in the top 10 and five in the top 16.

“They’re all coming on, so we’ll see,” Hancock said. “We have to be in the top four teams to move on next week, and right now we’re sitting at No. 5, so we have to take out Ridgefield.”