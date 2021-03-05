‘It ran fast’: XC runners take on new course at Lake Sacajawea

The local high school runners were out at Lake Sacajawea on Thursday for the second week in a row, but the meet — hosted by R.A. Long and attended by Mark Morris, Three Rivers Christian, Hockinson, and the Washington School for the Deaf — looked different than any one previously.
After last week’s 3,000-meter jamboree, the Lumberjacks went back to hosting a normal 5,000-meter varsity race. But this time around, coach Keli Hancock and the race officials switched up the course to something completely new.
The race started and ended at different spots than normal, and ran the opposite direction around the lake, with an extra loop thrown in at Martin’s Dock to get the distance up to 5,000 meters.
And in the end, for whatever reason, the changes made a huge difference to the results.
“It ran fast,” Hancock said. “We had PRs across all teams. They were all saying, ‘Are you sure that’s a 5K?’ But I wheeled it.”
Hockinson senior Allyson Peterson won the girls race with a school-record time of 18:08.70, a full two-and-a-half minutes ahead of second place. On the boys’ side, the Hawks’ Trevan Bischoff won the individual title 16:04.80.
The Hawks also took second in both races and the girl’s team title, beating R.A. Long and TRC 26-40-58. In the boy’s team event, though, Mark Morris placed its entire five-runner scorecard in the top nine for a score of 29, to the Hawks’ 48, the Eagles’ 61, and the Lumberjacks’ 92.
Adam Nixon finished third for the Monarchs boys team at 17:11.90, followed by Carson Allen in fourth at 17:25.70m Eric Bauman in sixth at 17:40.20, Antonio DaSilva in seventh at 18:20.90, and Walker Poyner at 18:38.50.
Jake Beck finished in fifth with a time of 17:35.20 for TRC, running the second-fastest 5,000-meter race by a freshman in the program’s 10-year history. Rachel Pielaet had the best girls time of the day for the Eagles, coming in ninth at 23:16.90.
“I was very pleased with how it went,” said TRC coach Kevin Rentner, who added that 11 Eagles set PRs. “It was a good day for racing. The times were good. For a 1B school to go against three 2A schools, it had a little bit of intensity for them, and they performed well. They rose to the challenge.”
R.A. Long sophomore Leo Askeland led the Jacks with a time of 19:33.10 to finish in 14th.
The R.A. Long girls had a better time of it — led by Miranda Lomax’s career-best, fifth-place time of 21:04.80 — putting three runners in the top 10 and five in the top 16.
“They’re all coming on, so we’ll see,” Hancock said. “We have to be in the top four teams to move on next week, and right now we’re sitting at No. 5, so we have to take out Ridgefield.”
They’ll get the chance next week, back at Lake Sacajawea, for the 2A Greater St. Helens League Championships, where Hancock plans on giving the rest of the GSHL a crack at the new, fast course layout.