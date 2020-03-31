Is This Heaven?: Two-sport Winlock grad makes Iowa her playground

Cheleena Squibb always knew she wanted to be a college athlete.
Her conviction was real, but the odds were also long, for a variety of reasons. Coming out of a small town like Winlock was an obstacle all in itself. After all, it can be quite difficult to make a name for yourself when nobody outside the Cowlitz River watershed has ever heard of your town.
But Squibb persisted. She excelled at three sports in high school and could often be found on the field, in the gym, or at the batting cage long after her peers had gone home to count their chickens.
During Squibb’s first three years of high school Squibb became a fixture on the All-Area and All-League teams and seemed destined to overcome the odds and make it out of Egg Town with a one-way ticket to a college program of her choice. But then, as she geared up for her final run on the pitch wearing maroon and gold the unthinkable happened – She wrecked her knee while tending the keeper box for the Cardinals.
Still, that sizable setback wasn’t enough to stop Squibb from fulfilling her ambitions. In fact, Squibb was able to parlay her sterling reputation into a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be a two-sport athlete at Iowa Wesleyan University .
“Last year on my senior night I got an email from the soccer coach over there. They’d somehow gotten a hold of some video and he said they were really interested in me,” Squibb noted. “That was actually the night I tore my ACL and I didn’t contact him back for awhile because I was scared they were going to deny me.”
Those fears turned out to be unfounded, though. When Squibb received a return phone call the soccer coach at Iowa Wesleyan University informed her that the school was already aware of her injury and they wanted her anyway. When Squibb found out that the Tigers’ softball team wanted to enlist her talents as well she wasted little time making arrangements for an official visit to the university.
Suffice to say, it didn’t take Squibb long to figure that she’d found herself a new home far away from home.
“I was ecstatic. I was in shock because I couldn’t believe they were still interested even though I injured my knee,” Squibb explained. “It just made me feel even more at home over there because I knew they would have my back no matter what happened.”
Nobody who knew her growing up ever doubted Squibb’s ability to compete at the next level. But a torn ACL has a way of derailing even the strongest locomotives running on the best laid plans.
“She’s just a natural athlete. That’s probably the first thing that comes to mind. She just gets every sport she plays and in high school she played soccer, basketball and softball,” former Winlock softball coach Chantel Nelson said. “Even if she has obstacles she doesn’t let that get in her way.”
Nelson noted that sometimes Squibb would be so serious, and compete so hard, that it could actually be a detriment to her performance.
“There’d be times when she was going up to bat and I’d tell her to just give me 70 percent. She’d laugh at me but she knew what I meant,” Nelson said.
But Squibb isn’t all scowls and scars. One lighthearted memory stood out to her old coach in particular.
“Her and one of her teammates at the end of practice decided to get in a mud fight with me. We were just covered head to toe in mud but still managed to get a good practice in’ Nelson said. “She does have a fun side.”
Last fall, during her freshman season with the Tigers, Squibb was able to contribute plenty on the pitch in order to reward the coaching staff for putting their faith in her. Playing at the NCAA Division III level she notched 146 saves in the keeper box (third most in the league) and was voted to the All-Conference Sportsmanship team.
“For myself I think (the season) went really good,” Squibb said. “The team is really great and the program is building so I’m really excited to be a part of that and watch it grow.”
The Tigers’ head coach, Chris Gaskin, agreed with Squibb’s self-assessment.
“Once she got here the thing that really stood out was that she was excited and eager for the opportunity to keep playing,” Gaskin said, adding that Squibb came back early from her knee injury. “She was very determined to be able to come back and help the team out.”
You have free articles remaining.
Going to college and playing one sport is a challenge enough for most people. But when you consider that she’s also moved 1,991 miles from home and signed up to play softball as well, the magnitude of Squibb’s undertaking begins to come into focus.
“Something that Cheleena has mentioned to me is that a lot of people have told her, ‘You know, you’re going to go but you’re going to come back home,’” Gaskin said. “She seems very determined to prove them wrong and stay here for four years and see her time in Iowa through.”
Mount Pleasant, Iowa, is a town of about 8,000 people. While that population would dwarf Winlock even during the hubbub of Egg Days, Squibb says her college hamlet is actually quite reminiscent of her hometown with its quaint culture centered around community events.
“The town is kind of like Winlock. I think it’s a mile and a half walk to The Square and the community is all so nice and they really support our school,” Squibb said. “There’s a homecoming parade at the beginning of the year and the entire community comes out. It’s just a really big thing. The fact that they do that honestly reminds me of home.”
Gaskin agreed that his presumable goalkeeper of the future has already managed to find her way within the framework of the community and the university during her relatively short time in the Midwest.
“Cheleena has been fantastic. Recruiting is a big thing and she said very early, ‘Coach, I’ll do anything you need,’” Gaskin said. “So she’s just been awesome trying to grow the team and grow the program. It certainly doesn’t go unnoticed.”
The work didn’t stop for Squibb at the end of the soccer season though as she continued to prepare to take the diamond as a catcher and infielder with the Iowa Wesleyan University softball squad. Even for a student-athlete who was considered a hard worker by her coaches and peers in high school the transition to the college grind took a bit of acclimating.
“The biggest surprise for me was, like, we have required 6 a.m. weight room and all these things that are required and you just have to be on top of your game,” Squibb explained. “To compete is just amazing. It’s a totally different feeling. It’s a really big jump. I was surprised how big of a jump it really was going from high school to college.”
Squibb noted that the year-round dedication to both of her sports, rather than just the one that’s currently in season, was the biggest adjustment.
“You can’t just go and do it while you’re in season. You have to do it all year round,” Squibb said. “If you’re not in shape you’re not going to play.”
But come softball season Squibb was in shape and she did play, right up until the coronavirus swept across the nation like a rainout from hell.
“We were actually over in Myrtle Beach for our spring break and when we were on our way home when we got the information,” Squibb said. “It struck hard for a lot of people because we had a lot of seniors and we only got to play a few games.”
Luckily for Squibb she’s got three years left to compete and she may even end up with an extra spring of eligibility due to this year’s cancelled season. For now, though, Squibb says the hardest part has been trying to keep up with her classwork online while hunkering down for quarantine back in Winlock.
Squibb is pursuing a double major in criminal justice and psychology and hopes to use those degrees to become a criminal profiler or a detective working in law enforcement.
“I’ve been interested in it for a really long time and when I came home and told Ms. Collins, my teacher at the middle school, she said, ‘You’ve always wanted to do that,’” Squibb relayed. “Everyone always said I would change my mind but I’ve never been so sure of something in my entire life.”
As someone from a close-knit community and an even tighter family, Squibb readily admits that moving more than halfway across the country has not been easy by any stretch of the imagination. She remembers fondly the first home-cooked meal she enjoyed during her visit home over the holidays and enjoys catching up with friends and kin whenever the opportunity arises, or social-distancing guidelines allow.
“For me (the hardest part) was trying to balance everything out while still trying to be connected to home,” Squibb said. “That was really hard for me going so far away especially since my sister is my best friend.”
However, much like her unwavering ambition to work in the criminal justice field Squibb is adamant that whenever quarantine time comes to an end she will be ready to head back to cornfield country in order to finish what she’s started on her field of dreams.
“I’m hopeful that this will all be over soon and we’ll be able to play soccer in the fall like normal,” Squibb said.
Her former softball skipper from Winlock harbors little doubt that Squibb will be able to fulfill everything she’s set out to do. Nelson also knows full well how important the example Squibb is setting can be for the community at large.
“It’s so big. We need more positive things like Cheleena in our town to keep them here,” Nelson said. “She’s a good model for female athletes who are considering playing, or not.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!