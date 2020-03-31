Is This Heaven?: Two-sport Winlock grad makes Iowa her playground

Cheleena Squibb always knew she wanted to be a college athlete.

Her conviction was real, but the odds were also long, for a variety of reasons. Coming out of a small town like Winlock was an obstacle all in itself. After all, it can be quite difficult to make a name for yourself when nobody outside the Cowlitz River watershed has ever heard of your town.

But Squibb persisted. She excelled at three sports in high school and could often be found on the field, in the gym, or at the batting cage long after her peers had gone home to count their chickens.

During Squibb’s first three years of high school Squibb became a fixture on the All-Area and All-League teams and seemed destined to overcome the odds and make it out of Egg Town with a one-way ticket to a college program of her choice. But then, as she geared up for her final run on the pitch wearing maroon and gold the unthinkable happened – She wrecked her knee while tending the keeper box for the Cardinals.

Still, that sizable setback wasn’t enough to stop Squibb from fulfilling her ambitions. In fact, Squibb was able to parlay her sterling reputation into a one-of-a-kind opportunity to be a two-sport athlete at Iowa Wesleyan University .