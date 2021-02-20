Instant classic: Ilwaco outlasts Stevenson in 3OT

“Looking back, we probably should have tried the field goal,” Cease said. “That’s not automatic for us either, but that would have been a game-winner. Fortunately, we were able to hold on defense.”

The lockdown defensive effort made it easier for the Fishermen to keep their heads on offense after coming oh-so-close so many times, but Cease was still impressed with how his team handled the close game. Against RSB, Ilwaco lost the lead late — giving up 18 points in the final minutes — and lost its heads at the same time with one player winding up ejected.

Against Stevenson, Cease said his players stayed in it and stayed together.

“The first week, we kind of panicked, we started pointing fingers, and we were finding a scapegoat for why things weren’t working, blaming things on the officials and things like that, which is never good,” Cease said. “The biggest thing this week is we just stayed positive. Anytime I heard somebody chirping up about the officiating, someone else got on their case about it. It wasn’t something we were going to worry about, we were going to do the best we could. I told them before the game, this is about us. Whatever we do is what’s important.”