In an age of social distancing: I'm With You

Baseball is my first love. I use baseball metaphors in my life to center myself. My dad and I bond over nothing like we do baseball. He taught me to throw and swing and think at the schoolyard at Kessler, which was right across the street from my childhood home.
I was pretty good. I met so many amazing people who, in some form or fashion, remain in my life to this day. I struggle through my Mariners fandom with a sorrowful relentlessness. Hoping every year will be different. Knowing it will be the same.
Ken Griffey Jr. Edgar Martinez. Jay Buhner. Jamie Moyer. Stan Javier. John Oledrud. Mile Cameron. Joey Cora. Butch Husky. Norm Charlton. Jeff Nelson. I could keep going. These players made me feel something. Baseball is in my blood. My dad went to games at Sick’s Stadium, which is now a Home Depot or something, to watch the Pilots as a kid in Seattle. The memories endure. We are baseball people.
It tears me up that the spring season is postponed, and in some cases canceled outright. It tears me up that LCC baseball can’t go chase a fourth consecutive title. It tears me up a really good LCC softball had a really good team and can’t try to get a championship of their own.
It tears me up that the high school season hangs in the balance, the seniors left feeling forgotten and abandoned, unsure if they should pack their mitts away. It tears me up that the youth leagues hang in this limbo that is so uncertain, and unprecedented, nobody knows what to think.
It’s a lot to comprehend. I can’t even begin to fully empathize. But I can sympathize. And it hurts. A lot.
But I’m with you. I’m with you players and coaches and parents. I’m with you, league board members and umpires and beat reporters. I’m with you, fans of all ages. I watched a 1981 hockey game the other night to get my fix. I’m with you.
You have free articles remaining.
But it’s also important to remember the severity of the stakes right now. The impossibly high stakes. The stakes of life or death, quite literally.
Sports writers talk about life and death so whimsically. The life of a season. Sudden-death overtime. But real, actual life and death are typically kept at a distance from this section of newsprint.
The escape hatch of sports so often precludes us from facing up with those “real-world” ideas. It creates a bubble, for better or worse. It creates an echo-chamber, one we forget to leave, one we decide not to leave, one that can become our entire world when the voices start piling on.
Right now, it’s critical, crucical, paramount that we remember that this echo chamber we have huddled in is just that, and that a larger world exists around us, never stopping, constantly beating down upon us with the radiation of life.
It hurts that sports aren’t around for a million reasons, most all of them valid. But we live in a society, and that requires us to act in our collective’s best interests.
This is a time to not be selfish, no matter how much you hurt. No matter how much you miss your teammates or the thrill of competition.
This is a time to come together, but remember you’ve still got to stay six feet apart.
Thanks,
Sam