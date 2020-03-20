In an age of social distancing: I'm With You

Baseball is my first love. I use baseball metaphors in my life to center myself. My dad and I bond over nothing like we do baseball. He taught me to throw and swing and think at the schoolyard at Kessler, which was right across the street from my childhood home.

I was pretty good. I met so many amazing people who, in some form or fashion, remain in my life to this day. I struggle through my Mariners fandom with a sorrowful relentlessness. Hoping every year will be different. Knowing it will be the same.

Ken Griffey Jr. Edgar Martinez. Jay Buhner. Jamie Moyer. Stan Javier. John Oledrud. Mile Cameron. Joey Cora. Butch Husky. Norm Charlton. Jeff Nelson. I could keep going. These players made me feel something. Baseball is in my blood. My dad went to games at Sick’s Stadium, which is now a Home Depot or something, to watch the Pilots as a kid in Seattle. The memories endure. We are baseball people.

It tears me up that the spring season is postponed, and in some cases canceled outright. It tears me up that LCC baseball can’t go chase a fourth consecutive title. It tears me up a really good LCC softball had a really good team and can’t try to get a championship of their own.