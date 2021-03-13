Ilwaco waxes Wildcats in 8-man game

ILWACO — Eight-man football is all about speed, and speedy running back Dylan Simonson thrived in Ilwaco’s first exposure to the small-school game with first-half touchdown runs of four, 51, 62 and 70 yards in a 41-7 win over Ocosta Friday.

The Wildcats managed to get free for an 81-yard touchdown on the opening play of the game, but it was all Ilwaco after that as the Fishermen ran Simonson to the outside all night long for big gains on their home field.

“I just used my God-given speed, that I got from my mom and my dad,” Simonson said playfully afterward. “It’s like fast-break football.”

Ocosta’s game-plan, by contrast, was heavy on the deep pass. The best returns for the Wildcats came on that first play from scrimmage when Isaac O’Hagan hit Harley Figueroa for the 81-yard TD to open the game.

“We made a couple of adjustments after that, nothing major,” Ilwaco coach Sean Cease said. “We just had some guys who weren’t quite familiar with what they were supposed to do in eight-man. We switched to having our free safety playing a more normal free safety [position].”

Boston Carson intercepted three passes to help keep Ilwaco in control the rest of the game. Keegan Kemmer’s relentless pass rush also boosted the Fishermen defense.

