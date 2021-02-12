Ilwaco VB game gets axed by ice midway through

The Ilwaco volleyball team was looking good through a set and a half at Ocosta on Thursday, but Mother Nature decided to have her say midway through.

While games in the area were being canceled left and right, the Fishermen stuck with their road trip up the coast. They won the first set 25-18, and were leading the late in the second, 18-15, when the weather finally caught up with them.

“The superintendent deemed it time to close it, I guess,” Ilwaco head coach Stephanie Ellsworth said.

With snow rapidly piling up on the roads, the worry was that the Fishermen might not have been able to make the 77-mile drive back south if the game continued. So play was suspended, the players scrambled back to the bus, and took off toward the Long Beach peninsula.

According to Ilwaco athletic director Tim Harrell, the call came as a surprise, because he and Kevin Hatton, Ocosta’s athletic director, had discussed the plan to play beforehand.

“Before we sent the bus off, their athletic director said, ‘Hey, this is on you guys, this is your decision on whether you want to come or not,’” Harrell said. “I talked to my transportation, we had buses with the drop-down chains, one of our experienced drivers who felt great going. So it was pretty frustrating.