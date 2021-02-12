Ilwaco VB game gets axed by ice midway through

The Ilwaco volleyball team was looking good through a set and a half at Ocosta on Thursday, but Mother Nature decided to have her say midway through.
While games in the area were being canceled left and right, the Fishermen stuck with their road trip up the coast. They won the first set 25-18, and were leading the late in the second, 18-15, when the weather finally caught up with them.
“The superintendent deemed it time to close it, I guess,” Ilwaco head coach Stephanie Ellsworth said.
With snow rapidly piling up on the roads, the worry was that the Fishermen might not have been able to make the 77-mile drive back south if the game continued. So play was suspended, the players scrambled back to the bus, and took off toward the Long Beach peninsula.
According to Ilwaco athletic director Tim Harrell, the call came as a surprise, because he and Kevin Hatton, Ocosta’s athletic director, had discussed the plan to play beforehand.
“Before we sent the bus off, their athletic director said, ‘Hey, this is on you guys, this is your decision on whether you want to come or not,’” Harrell said. “I talked to my transportation, we had buses with the drop-down chains, one of our experienced drivers who felt great going. So it was pretty frustrating.
“I’m watching the livestream, they go to a timeout, and all of a sudden, I watch my girls walk out the door, and I’m like, ‘What the heck is going on?’”
In the end, everybody got home safely.
“The roads weren’t great coming home,” Ellsworth said. “The bus driver did a great job. They were kind of bad until we got closer to home.”
Ellsworth is just two (well, one and a half) matches into her run as a high school coach, but she had it quickly confirmed that Thursday’s adventure was a very rare occurrence.
“Both people I talked to said it hadn’t happened to them ever,” she said. “They were all kind of shocked that it happened. But anything for the safety of our kids.”
Ellsworth said she wasn’t sure what the plan was as to whether the game would be continued at a later date or not.
“I doubt it’ll get made up,” Harrell said.
Currently, Ilwaco’s website lists the game as a 1-0 win, but Harrell said he didn’t know at the moment whether the game would count toward either teams’ final record.
“It’s kind of a new situation,” Harrell said.