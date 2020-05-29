Ilwaco Track & Field: Fishermen miss chance flaunt sea legs on land

Brandon Kuhn was the starter for the 4x400 relay team, and with half of Adna’s state champion team having graduated last year, the trio of Kaech, McNabb and Kuhn hoped to find another runner who could help them climb to the top of the podium.

Daniel Whiting dealt with a frustrating end to the 2019 season when he missed the State meet by one place. He suffered the same fate as a sophomore in the 3200-meter race. Last year Whiting ran a personal best 10:21.52, three seconds back of the final State qualifying spot, which went to Nicholas Marty of Toledo.

“He was hoping to get on the 3200 podium at state this year,” Taylor said.

Adam Sonntag, a thrower, was eschewing the shot put this year to focus on the discus. His goal was to advance out of the sub-district round.

The girls were likely to be even better than their 2019 10th-place finish at State.

Distance runner Nisa Mendoza was coming off a stellar cross country season which saw her reach the State meet.

“I was looking forward to watching times drop in the 800 and 1600,” Taylor said.