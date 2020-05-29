Ilwaco Track & Field: Fishermen miss chance flaunt sea legs on land

- Coach: Sarah Taylor (14th year)
- 2019: Boys 3rd at State ; Girls 10th at State
- Total Athletes: 44
- Seniors: 9
Ilwaco was set to continue its run of successful track and field seasons this spring. They had the turnout. They put in the work. But it was all to no avail.
A year ago the boys placed third at State and the girls team finished tenth. The Fishermen took home a State championship in the boys 300-meter hurdles, thanks to Alex Kaino, but he’s gone now, having graduated in 2019. Likewise, Elizabeth McMullen, who ran in a pair of events at last year’s state championships, wasn’t going to be walking through the locker room door this season.
But there was still plenty of promising ingredients in the cupboard for coach Sarah Taylor to work with, including Parker Kaech,
Last year Kaech helped lead the Fishermen to a second-place finish in the 4x400 relay at State. Anchored by Kaino, the group finished three seconds behind state champ Adna with a time of 3:28.5 9
Kaech is a four-year letter winner and qualified for the State meet in the triple jump last year, as well.
“He was hoping to place this year in triple and long jumps,” Taylor said.
Also on that 4x400 team was Colton McNabb, another four-year letter winner who ran the third leg of the relay. A sprinter, McNabb had an opportunity to qualify in the 100-meter sprint, as well as the 200 and the 400-meter races this year.
Brandon Kuhn was the starter for the 4x400 relay team, and with half of Adna’s state champion team having graduated last year, the trio of Kaech, McNabb and Kuhn hoped to find another runner who could help them climb to the top of the podium.
Daniel Whiting dealt with a frustrating end to the 2019 season when he missed the State meet by one place. He suffered the same fate as a sophomore in the 3200-meter race. Last year Whiting ran a personal best 10:21.52, three seconds back of the final State qualifying spot, which went to Nicholas Marty of Toledo.
“He was hoping to get on the 3200 podium at state this year,” Taylor said.
Adam Sonntag, a thrower, was eschewing the shot put this year to focus on the discus. His goal was to advance out of the sub-district round.
The girls were likely to be even better than their 2019 10th-place finish at State.
Distance runner Nisa Mendoza was coming off a stellar cross country season which saw her reach the State meet.
“I was looking forward to watching times drop in the 800 and 1600,” Taylor said.
Estella Sheldon was set to lead the distance running contingent. She turned in a 13th-place finish at the 2019 2B cross country State championship, and was also on the podium in the high jump at last year’s State track and field meet. Sheldon was looking to add a middle distance race to her repertoire – the 800 – but never got the chance.
Sophia Marsh, the younger sister of 4x400 State participant Alyssa Marsh, was just a spot away from a podium in the javelin a year ago. A senior this year, Marsh was determined to throw her way onto the podium this year.
Carolina Mendoza was an alternate on the 4x400 team last year and this spring she was hoping to get into the top four with a goal of running all the way to a State appearance.
But the Fishermen also had some youngsters who were set to help propel those four-year athletes to even great heights.
Among those Fishermen who are hoping for a return to the track and field arena next year are Erika Glenn and Tiana Ramsey. A junior and basketball star, Glenn competed in four events at last year’s State meet. She was seventh in the 200-meter, sixth in the 400, and fourth in the triple jump. Both Glenn and Ramsey, another Ilwaco hooper, helped the 4x400 relay team place sixth at State last season.
