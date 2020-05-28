Ilwaco Softball: Fishermen expected net improvements on the diamond

- Coach: Barb Patana (2nd year)
2019 Record: 5-7, 4th in P2BL
- Total Athletes: 21
- Seniors: 3
Thanks to a big school of freshmen this spring the diamond girls from Ilwaco found themselves with a problem any coach would love to have. With 21 players out for the first two weeks the Fishermen had a big squad but still found themselves several sticks short of a basket.
In other words, they wouldn’t be able to field a JV team.
But where some coaches might be intimidated by a backlog of playing time, second year coach Barb Patana saw an opportunity to get creative.
“We had a strong group of freshmen joining our returners, with some solid pitching, a great infield, and strong bats at the plate,” Patana said. “With 21 players to choose from, you can fill in the rest of the spots pretty well.”
Patana admitted that there were some stumbling blocks in her first year at the helm but she was excited to see the payoff for that foundational work. Last season Ilwaco placed fourth in the Pacific 2B with five league wins.This year, they were out for a bigger haul.
“We were rebuilding last year with a coaching change, and my philosophy revolves a lot around fundamentals so that can be a big change,” Patana explained. “I think this year the expectations were known.”
Specifically, the Fish hunters were looking to qualify for the postseason. Patana conceded the league’s top spot to the Pe Ell-Willapa Valley juggernaut, and even gave Ocosta the inside shot for second place. But she believed full well that her team could knock off Raymond to wind up at least third in the P2BL.
“This was the first year that we actually had what you could really call a pitching staff. Last year we had one pitcher and then our shortstop wound up becoming our number one pitcher, even though she only had two pitches,” Patana pointed out with a wind weary laugh. “We still would have been a young team as far as pitchers go but I think we would have stood a better chance against some of the big hitters in the league.
Ilwaco had some power hitters of their own, particularly in the senior duo of Gracie Barnett and Jaymie Patana.
“When they get the bat on the ball, they hit it hard,” Patana said.
Barnett would have seen time in the pitchers circle while making a home in the middle infield. Meanwhile, Jaymie Patana was trying to make a return to her starting catching spot after a shoulder injury kept her from putting on the tools of ignorance last year.
Lindsey Reed would have been the third senior prong on Ilwaco’s trident. After suffering an injury last season Reed was poised to rotate defensively between the grassy and dusty portions of the diamond.
“All in all, we were hoping for a very successful season and are sorely disappointed, along with all of the other players and coaches, that we didn’t get to see what we could do,” Patana added.
Still, the new coach on the beach knows that no matter how many playoff games her team played this season the experience would have been a boon to the underclassmen as they try to chart their own course.
“My freshman class this year was huge, which is great, because I think we’ll be able to retain most of those kids as we move forward so we should look solid for the next several years,” Patana pointed out. “The future is there. We can see it coming.”
