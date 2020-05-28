Ilwaco Softball: Fishermen expected net improvements on the diamond

Specifically, the Fish hunters were looking to qualify for the postseason. Patana conceded the league’s top spot to the Pe Ell-Willapa Valley juggernaut, and even gave Ocosta the inside shot for second place. But she believed full well that her team could knock off Raymond to wind up at least third in the P2BL.

“This was the first year that we actually had what you could really call a pitching staff. Last year we had one pitcher and then our shortstop wound up becoming our number one pitcher, even though she only had two pitches,” Patana pointed out with a wind weary laugh. “We still would have been a young team as far as pitchers go but I think we would have stood a better chance against some of the big hitters in the league.

Ilwaco had some power hitters of their own, particularly in the senior duo of Gracie Barnett and Jaymie Patana.

“When they get the bat on the ball, they hit it hard,” Patana said.

Barnett would have seen time in the pitchers circle while making a home in the middle infield. Meanwhile, Jaymie Patana was trying to make a return to her starting catching spot after a shoulder injury kept her from putting on the tools of ignorance last year.