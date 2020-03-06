Ilwaco’s run ends with loss to Columbia-Burbank

Before the 2B Girls Hardwood Classic started, Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said it was an accomplishment to even be playing here. After all, the three seniors on the Fishermen roster have played in Spokane all four years of their careers. They are mainstays.
Many of those years included trophies but the 2019-20 rendition will not after Columbia (Burbank) pulled away with a 66-45 win in a loser-out contest Friday morning.
“The six teams that are gonna get a trophy tomorrow are pretty good teams,” Bittner said. “I think we were just half a step behind them with the identity that we had this year.”
That bit about institutional success is an important point, and not just because this season ended in comparative premature fashion a year after the Fishermen finished third. That’s because success is an expectation for Ilwaco, not merely a hope.
The three freshmen on Ilwaco’s roster — Zoey Zuern, Ione Sheldon and Olivia McKinstry — were not so long ago in the stands, watching and cheering and dreaming of being on the bench and out on the floor. This year that dream became a reality, and it will be partially up to them to continue the string of success enjoyed by Bittner and his players in recent years.
“It’s the tradition thing we talked about,” Bittner said.
But there will definitely have to be some improvements.
Ilwaco’s one-dimensionality was on display in both state games. Everyone knew that Erika Glenn was the center of everything and they acted accordingly.
Friday, Glenn scored 19 of Ilwaco’s 45 points with no other Fisherman scoring in double figures.
“You get here and you gotta have a little more balance,” Bittner said. “
Compare that with Columbia, which had Jennifer Jacobo score 27 points with help form a perfect 10-of-10 day at the free throw line, plus 16 points from Serenity Kinsey and 14 more from Jadyn Johnson.
Those threats opened up the floor for Jacobo to dominate, but there were some Ilwaco lapses that helped or hurt, depending on your perspective.
“How many times have we given up a little gimme pass? We haven’t all season. You do that and come down and don’t get any offense, it’s hard to keep up,” Bittner said. “We haven’t been down by 10 too much this year. Maybe a lack of experience with that.”
After placing first in the Pacific 2B League and fifth in the District 4 tournament Ilwaco’s season came to an end with an overall record of 22-5.
At Spokane
Columbia (Burbank) 66, Ilwaco 45
Ilwaco 9 15 10 11 — 45
Columbia 16 19 17 14 — 66
ILWACO — Erika Glenn 19, Kaytlenn Wheldon 8, Kylie Gray 7, Sunny Kemmer 6, Tiana Ramsey 3, Estella Sheldon 2, Zoey Zuern, Ione Sheldon, Gabby Bell, Jaymi Kemmer, Olivia McKinstry, Maggie Jacbonson.
FG: 16 of 51 — .314. FT: 8 of 18 — .444. Reb: 36 (S. Kemmer 9).
COLUMBIA — Jennifer Jacobo 27, Serenity Kinsey 16, Jadyn Johnson 14, Taelyn Dyer 5, Alyssa Stanley 4, Talayjha Talley, Karsyn Wallace, Audri Kinsey, Sydni Safford, Tateum Curtis, Shayley Larson.
FG: 21 of 48 — .438. FT: 20 of 23 — .870. Reb: 34 (Johnson 7).