Ilwaco’s run ends with loss to Columbia-Burbank

Before the 2B Girls Hardwood Classic started, Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said it was an accomplishment to even be playing here. After all, the three seniors on the Fishermen roster have played in Spokane all four years of their careers. They are mainstays.

Many of those years included trophies but the 2019-20 rendition will not after Columbia (Burbank) pulled away with a 66-45 win in a loser-out contest Friday morning.

“The six teams that are gonna get a trophy tomorrow are pretty good teams,” Bittner said. “I think we were just half a step behind them with the identity that we had this year.”

That bit about institutional success is an important point, and not just because this season ended in comparative premature fashion a year after the Fishermen finished third. That’s because success is an expectation for Ilwaco, not merely a hope.

The three freshmen on Ilwaco’s roster — Zoey Zuern, Ione Sheldon and Olivia McKinstry — were not so long ago in the stands, watching and cheering and dreaming of being on the bench and out on the floor. This year that dream became a reality, and it will be partially up to them to continue the string of success enjoyed by Bittner and his players in recent years.

“It’s the tradition thing we talked about,” Bittner said.