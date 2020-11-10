Ilwaco hires Russell to replace Harrell on hardwood

“We graduated a lot of kids last year. We lost a lot, but he does have two really good young guards,” Harrell noted. “But they are definitely going to need to fill a couple of those big positions... Luckily, we have a ton of youth coming up.”

Those prospects seem to sit just fine with Russell as he prepares to set his own course for the program.

“I like [that I’m] taking over a young team,” Russell told the Chinook Observer. “It feels good. We get to grow together.”

After six years on the bench with Bittner, plus a previous stint at South Bend High School, Russell is grateful for the opportunity to steer his own program.

“We had fun. [Bittner] had a really nice system that works for his girls and obviously has achieved extraordinary success,” Russell told the Chinook Observer.

Harrell coached the boys basketball team for six years and took over a program that had finished 0-18 in the 1A TriCo League the year prior to his arrival on the scene.

“We had our bumps the first couple of years but that second year I had a group of freshman who really wanted to play,” Harrell noted.