Ilwaco hires Russell to replace Harrell on hardwood

It wasn’t an easy decision for Tim Harrell to step away from the helm of the Fishermen’s bench, but the knowledge that the program will still be in trusted hands has provided some comfort.
In June, Harrell quietly announced his resignation from the position of Ilwaco High School head boys basketball coach. It was quiet because Harrell is also the school’s athletic director, so there was hardly a need to confirm the departure with anyone other than himself.
Now, though, Harrell has officially selected his replacement and fans of Fishermen athletics will be familiar with the team’s new captain: Justin Russell.
Russell was previously an assistant coach with the Ilwaco girls basketball team, handling the clipboard duties at the junior varsity level while helping out head coach Ned Bittner on the bench for varsity contests. His tenure in that role began with an undefeated campaign in the 2015-16 season. His JV squad also finished with a perfect record in 2018-19.
“What I liked about Justin is that he’s sat underneath Ned for all those years so I’ve had a chance to watch him develop,” Harrell said. “I really like his energy. He’s always had a great report with his JV teams.”
Last year the Ilwaco boys basketball team finished 12-6 in league. However, the graduation roll call last spring was not kind to their roster and even Harrell admits that the cupboard is due for some restocking.
“We graduated a lot of kids last year. We lost a lot, but he does have two really good young guards,” Harrell noted. “But they are definitely going to need to fill a couple of those big positions... Luckily, we have a ton of youth coming up.”
Those prospects seem to sit just fine with Russell as he prepares to set his own course for the program.
“I like [that I’m] taking over a young team,” Russell told the Chinook Observer. “It feels good. We get to grow together.”
After six years on the bench with Bittner, plus a previous stint at South Bend High School, Russell is grateful for the opportunity to steer his own program.
“We had fun. [Bittner] had a really nice system that works for his girls and obviously has achieved extraordinary success,” Russell told the Chinook Observer.
Harrell coached the boys basketball team for six years and took over a program that had finished 0-18 in the 1A TriCo League the year prior to his arrival on the scene.
“We had our bumps the first couple of years but that second year I had a group of freshman who really wanted to play,” Harrell noted.
The Fishermen made the playoffs every season under Harrell’s watch. He took over the athletic director job in 2018 and noted that his decision to step down from coaching was driven by his desire to spend more time with his young children.
“It was one of the hardest decisions I made in a long time,” Harrell said. “When I stated coaching I was 23-years-old and single… I just didn’t feel like I could give that endless time that it takes to run a program at this point, and keep my family.”
