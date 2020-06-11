Ilwaco Girls Golf: Lady Fishers left untested on the links

This year the Ilwaco girls golf team featured four players, including a pair of returning State participants.

Faith Richardson, an All-League golfer in 2019, was the only senior on the team and was in line to be a four-year varsity letter recipient. Richardson, the goalie for the soccer team, was also looking to get back to the State tournament after an appearance in her junior campaign.

“She’d worked so hard and last year she made it to State and that was the crowning achievement for her,” Enos said. “She was so excited for this year. She had that mental aspect that, ‘I can do this.’ She was one that we were pretty disappointed that she didn’t get to play this year.”

Gabby Bell, a sophomore, was Ilwaco’s other All-League representative and participant at the State tournament last year. As a freshman she managed to make the cut and finished 44th on the leaderboard.

“She actually made the cut and played both days. I was excited to see what we’d get out of her,” Enos added. “She plays three sports but she works hard when she can.”

The Fishermen were also hoping for big seasons from Maggie Jacobson, a junior with two varsity letters before the season that wasn’t, and Zoey Zuern, a freshman with a polish on her game that defies her years.