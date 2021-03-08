Ilwaco football opponents catch COVID, Fishermen can't catch a break

As far as weird weeks go, Ilwaco football just had itself a championship contender.
Between their last football game, a 41-14 win over North Beach on Feb. 26 that sounded like a palandone if you put a seashell up to your ear, and last Saturday the Fishermen saw their schedule change three times without ever finding an opponent to actually play.
Ilwaco was originally scheduled to play against Taholah on Friday, March 5 in an 8-man football game. But the Chitwhins have been struggling to even get eight players to the field this season and had canceled multiple games already, so the Fishermen went trolling for a more dependable opponent and wound up with Chief Leschi on the hook.
That seemed like a great plan until the Warriors called up Ilwaco athletic director last Monday and backed out. The cancelation came after one of Chief Leschi’s players went down with a neck injury in a 72-6 loss to Morton-White Pass on Feb. 26. When that player was checked into the hospital for examination they were given a COVID-19 test, the test came back positive and the Warriors were forced to cancel football for the week.
The bad news seemed to wash away by Tuesday when Harrell announced that Ilwaco had picked up Raymond-South Bend as a replacement opponent. Soon the game had a time (1 p.m.), a date (Saturday, March 6) and a location (Raymond), so everything seemed to be back to normal.
But the Battle of Willapa Bay never came to fruition. The reason had nothing to do with football and everything to do with COVID-19.
On Thursday, the Raymond volleyball team cancelled a volleyball match against North Beach at the last minute and without explanation. The reason came into focus on Friday when Raymond High School announced that three of its volleyball players had tested positive for COVID-19.
That development was the straw the wave that toppled Ilwaco’s castle made of sand on the gridiron and the Fishermen announced the cancelation of their Saturday rematch with the Raymond-Southbend Ravens.
“Our (Superintendent). caught wind of Raymond’s covid amongst the volleyball team and wasn’t comfortable with us playing,” explained Ilwaco athletic director Tim Harrell in an email.
Ilwaco football (2-1) is now scheduled to host Ocosta on Friday.