Ilwaco football opponents catch COVID, Fishermen can't catch a break

As far as weird weeks go, Ilwaco football just had itself a championship contender.

Between their last football game, a 41-14 win over North Beach on Feb. 26 that sounded like a palandone if you put a seashell up to your ear, and last Saturday the Fishermen saw their schedule change three times without ever finding an opponent to actually play.

Ilwaco was originally scheduled to play against Taholah on Friday, March 5 in an 8-man football game. But the Chitwhins have been struggling to even get eight players to the field this season and had canceled multiple games already, so the Fishermen went trolling for a more dependable opponent and wound up with Chief Leschi on the hook.

That seemed like a great plan until the Warriors called up Ilwaco athletic director last Monday and backed out. The cancelation came after one of Chief Leschi’s players went down with a neck injury in a 72-6 loss to Morton-White Pass on Feb. 26. When that player was checked into the hospital for examination they were given a COVID-19 test, the test came back positive and the Warriors were forced to cancel football for the week.