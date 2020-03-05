Ilwaco falls to 14th ranked Northwest Christian (Colbert)

It just wasn’t their day.

The Ilwaco Fishermen shot just 26 percent from the floor on Thursday in their quarterfinal matchup against the 14th-ranked Northwest Christian (Colbert) Crusaders and fell 50-37, sending them to the losers’ bracket after just their fourth loss all season.

“The girls stuck with it,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “They kept battling. It just wasn’t our (day) today. You get in the last eight teams, there are no pushovers. You have to play good all four quarters.”

Bittner didn’t think that it wasn’t due to its morning slot. Ilwaco has been practicing before school lately and beat Toledo in regionals in a morning game. So that wasn’t it.

Erika Glenn had to leave briefly in the first quarter after a heavy spill and had some tape applied to her knee. She still scored 20 points but shot just 5-of-20 from the floor. So that wasn’t it, either.

It was just a culmination of bad luck. Ilwaco would get a stop then come down and miss a layup and couldn’t get an offensive rebound, or it would have a really good defensive possession for 20 seconds of the shot clock then get beat off the dribble and bail NWC out with a foul.