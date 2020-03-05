Ilwaco falls to 14th ranked Northwest Christian (Colbert)

It just wasn’t their day.
The Ilwaco Fishermen shot just 26 percent from the floor on Thursday in their quarterfinal matchup against the 14th-ranked Northwest Christian (Colbert) Crusaders and fell 50-37, sending them to the losers’ bracket after just their fourth loss all season.
“The girls stuck with it,” Ilwaco coach Ned Bittner said. “They kept battling. It just wasn’t our (day) today. You get in the last eight teams, there are no pushovers. You have to play good all four quarters.”
Bittner didn’t think that it wasn’t due to its morning slot. Ilwaco has been practicing before school lately and beat Toledo in regionals in a morning game. So that wasn’t it.
Erika Glenn had to leave briefly in the first quarter after a heavy spill and had some tape applied to her knee. She still scored 20 points but shot just 5-of-20 from the floor. So that wasn’t it, either.
It was just a culmination of bad luck. Ilwaco would get a stop then come down and miss a layup and couldn’t get an offensive rebound, or it would have a really good defensive possession for 20 seconds of the shot clock then get beat off the dribble and bail NWC out with a foul.
The Crusaders shot 16-of-25 from the stripe, not a great percentage (64), but it was still nine more makes than Ilwaco had, which contributed to the 13-point defeat.
“We wanted to win,” Glenn said. “We just couldn’t make shots, couldn’t rebound, didn’t keep our person in front. But it’s not like we didn’t want to go out there and do that.”
But it was mostly just a frustrating scoring output.
Ilwaco scored in double digits in a quarter just one time, the fourth period with the contest mostly already decided.
Bittner wondered if Thursday’s day off had anything to do with it, as the Crusaders were fresh and energetic after playing for their season lives a day ago.
But he isn’t one to make excuses or blame outside factors.
It just wasn’t their day.
You have free articles remaining.
“We have to flush it,” Glenn said.
Indeed, the Fishermen don’t have any time to dwell, even if Glenn said this one would stick with her for a minute.
The junior cares a ton and the disappointment was painted across her face as she left the locker room in the bowels of the Spokane Arena.
It’ll be another morning start for Ilwaco, who get Columbia (Burbank) after tournament favorite hammered them on Thursday.
With a chance for a trophy on the line, the Fishermen don’t have much time to worry about Thursday’s result.
“We gotta come out with some fire and emotion tomorrow and show that we can do that and do it,” Bittner said.
Ilwaco’s consolation contest with Columbia (Burbank) tips at 10:30 a.m. on Friday.
Northwest Christian (Colbert) 50, Ilwaco 37
NWC 10 15 11 14 — 50
Ilwaco 9 9 9 10 — 37
NW CHRISTIAN — Natalie Smith 15, Ellie Sander 13, Avery Bowman 9, Chiara Carey 7, Makenzie Nelson 2, Naomi Turner 2, Skyla Tunison 2, Jazlynn Johnson, Integrity Larson, Eden Clemmer.
FG: 16 of 47 — .340. FT: 16 of 25 — .640. Reb: 42 (Carey 11, Sander 10).
ILWACO — Erika Glenn 20, Tiana Ramsey 6, Kylie Gray 4, Ione Sheldon 3, Maggie Jacobson 2, Estella Sheldon 2, Sunny Kemmer, Kaytlenn Wheldon, Zoey Zuern, Gabby Bell, Jaymi Kemmer, Olivia McKinstry.
FG: 12 of 46 — .261. FT: 7 of 7 .1000. Reb: 29 (Glenn 7).