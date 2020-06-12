Ilwaco Boys Golf: Fearsome foursome of Fishermen see season sink

“He didn’t come to golf with a lot of confidence but he worked hard on his game,” Enos noted.

Chabot managed to make the District tournament as a freshman. Later, he joined the adult league at Surfside Golf Course in order to glean even more experience.

“The members enjoyed playing with him and probably gave him some pointers to help him out,” Enos said. “When I saw how hard he worked I thought for sure he’d make the State Tournament this year.”

Of course, the Fishermen were paced by Kukula, the three-time defending State champion who finished runner-up on the biggest stage as an 8th grader. Surveying the prep golf landscape this spring there was no reason to believe that Kukula wouldn’t have been able to finish his five-year run with a fourth-straight title.

With all that experience on tap this year the Fishermen were looking to make big waves as a team.

“We had a big talk right before we shut down with COVID. We said, ‘Hey, we’re not going to mess around this year!’ They were buckled down and ready to go,” Enos said. “In team golf you only need two boys to place to qualify for a trophy. We had real high hopes this year with four experienced seniors who knew what was going on.”