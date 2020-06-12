Ilwaco Boys Golf: Fearsome foursome of Fishermen see season sink

Coach: Bob Enos (5th year)
2019 Boys: 5-3 SWW B League (1 State participant)
Total Golfers: 4
Seniors: 4
The postponement of prep sports this spring was a knife that twisted slowly until the entire season was called off. As COVID-19 crested like a sneaker wave across the bow the injury was real to all athletes who had their hopes dashed upon the rocks, but the disappointment was different in Ilwaco where the entire boys golf team consisted of four seniors.
For those wind whipped Fishermen the unexpected end was simply salt in the wound that ultimately spelled the end of their prep career.
Those Ilwaco seniors included a pair of two-time letter winners in Charley Short and Ethan Knopski, along with Brendan Chabot and Blake Kukula who both would have brought home a fifth varsity letter this spring after joining the team as eighth graders. Enos noted that Short and Knopski both had potential to reach the State tournament this season after promising junior campaigns that ended at the District tournament.
“They both joined us as freshmen and started taking the game more serious as sophomores,” Enos said.
Chabot was also poised for a big back-9 on his prep career after falling just short of the State tournament the past two seasons.
“He didn’t come to golf with a lot of confidence but he worked hard on his game,” Enos noted.
Chabot managed to make the District tournament as a freshman. Later, he joined the adult league at Surfside Golf Course in order to glean even more experience.
“The members enjoyed playing with him and probably gave him some pointers to help him out,” Enos said. “When I saw how hard he worked I thought for sure he’d make the State Tournament this year.”
Of course, the Fishermen were paced by Kukula, the three-time defending State champion who finished runner-up on the biggest stage as an 8th grader. Surveying the prep golf landscape this spring there was no reason to believe that Kukula wouldn’t have been able to finish his five-year run with a fourth-straight title.
With all that experience on tap this year the Fishermen were looking to make big waves as a team.
“We had a big talk right before we shut down with COVID. We said, ‘Hey, we’re not going to mess around this year!’ They were buckled down and ready to go,” Enos said. “In team golf you only need two boys to place to qualify for a trophy. We had real high hopes this year with four experienced seniors who knew what was going on.”
As for the prospects for the Fishermen of the fairway next season? Enos knows he has his work cut out for him with exactly zero players set to return to the roster.
“I’m going to have to go back up in the hallways in the fall and say, ‘Hey we need golfers. There’s a lot of spots. Learn the rules a little bit and you can get a varsity letter in your first year!”
