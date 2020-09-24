If baseball happens and nobody's there, does anyone win?

It used to be that, with stadiums filled to the brim with rabid fans, these games would somehow get sucked out of that workday reality and into an alternate dimension. There is normally no indication that a city churns all around any given coliseum. The energy and the anticipation and the joy and the agony inside the confines seemingly transcend the larger world, and for a fleeting handful of hours that’s all that matters. All eyes are turned toward the stadium, and for those lucky enough to get inside, their eyes are on the field.

Every time I’ve been to Seattle for a Mariners game — professionally or otherwise — that sentiment has held true. The game and the rituals are enough to put a smile on your face years after they’ve taken place. It happens to me every time I remember watching my dad buy a bag of a certain brand of peanuts from a certain vendor every time we went.

This week as I walked along the catwalk suspended above the main concourse of T-Mobile Park behind home plate, I could see outside and the city carried on. The rain fell hard, the cars drove by without a glance and the usual energy was gone. No fans gathered around the bronze statue of Ken Griffey, Jr. for pictures. No lines formed in front the ticket office while traffic cops blew their whistles. The parking garage was empty, save for one level where credentialed folks stash their cars for the afternoon or evening.