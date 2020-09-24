If baseball happens and nobody's there, does anyone win?

As we sat through successive red and green lights and waited for trains to pass by in the crowded SoDo district of Seattle on Wednesday, sports editor Jordan Nailon and I both had the same thought at the same time.
“Boy,” we thought, “it’s really weird that we’re going to a Mariners game, but nobody else is.”
On the sidewalks there were no groups in teal and blue huddled under canopies as the rain dumped from above. There were no street vendors hawking sausages and peanuts or flipping programs and team gear, or even hustlers peddling extra tickets. The numerous watering holes around the ballpark were shuttered and empty. Parking lots weren’t guarded by a sign and an attendant taking money. There were no converging streams of fans, with backpacks and snacks in tow, walking north to T-Mobile Park to take in the last vestiges of batting practice and find their assigned seats.
Instead, there was just us, a smattering of essential ballpark staff, the players and coaches themselves, and roughly three dozen members of print and broadcast media. Nobody outside of the players brought their gloves and everyone was there to work.
It was weird. It was eerie. It was jarring, and it clashed hard against all the other game day experiences I’d had up to that point.
When I arrived home late after the game as Wednesday night turned into early Thursday morning I turned on a soccer match in Greece that was being played in an empty stadium. The arena sat close to the freeway and you could hear the roar of the engines and humm of the tires as cars and trucks sped past entirely oblivious to the soccer match being broadcast around the world from just meters away.
It used to be that, with stadiums filled to the brim with rabid fans, these games would somehow get sucked out of that workday reality and into an alternate dimension. There is normally no indication that a city churns all around any given coliseum. The energy and the anticipation and the joy and the agony inside the confines seemingly transcend the larger world, and for a fleeting handful of hours that’s all that matters. All eyes are turned toward the stadium, and for those lucky enough to get inside, their eyes are on the field.
Every time I’ve been to Seattle for a Mariners game — professionally or otherwise — that sentiment has held true. The game and the rituals are enough to put a smile on your face years after they’ve taken place. It happens to me every time I remember watching my dad buy a bag of a certain brand of peanuts from a certain vendor every time we went.
This week as I walked along the catwalk suspended above the main concourse of T-Mobile Park behind home plate, I could see outside and the city carried on. The rain fell hard, the cars drove by without a glance and the usual energy was gone. No fans gathered around the bronze statue of Ken Griffey, Jr. for pictures. No lines formed in front the ticket office while traffic cops blew their whistles. The parking garage was empty, save for one level where credentialed folks stash their cars for the afternoon or evening.
This season, in an empty T-Mobile Park, the white noise of traffic on viaducts and overpasses was more obvious. The clanking of steel couplings and the sonic blast of locomotive horns on the train tracks beyond the outfield fence were impossible to miss. It was the same with every profane utterance from the players on the field as they echoed off of empty plastic seats.
Writers never walk out of the stadium at the same time as fans. There are always things we have to do, people we have to talk to, and words to write and file. But even after it’s all over the wake of the game always remains. You might stop for a burger after you finish up and find people there who were also in the stadium. Depending on wins and losses those fans are either talking in eager or dampened tones, still feeling the emotions of the preceding hours.
This season, that, too, was gone.
Instead, it was just us, and whoever else trickled out with laptops and long lens cameras instead of baseball gloves in hand.
“It has really been hard without fans in the stands. And I can’t give our players enough credit, but I want the fans out there to understand how much they have missed them. It has been a challenge. There are nights when you get in the ballpark and you’re dragging a little bit but as soon as you feel the energy of our fans, it picks you up and it gets the adrenaline going. So let’s all keep our fingers crossed that we can put the fans back in the stands next year because we’ve really , really missed you. We feel your support at home, and I know you’re following the club, but I can’t wait to get everybody out at the ballpark again. You guys are gonna love watching this club in person.”
— Scott Servais, Seattle Mariners manager, after the team’s final home game of the 2020 season Wednesday
