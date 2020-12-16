Huskies, Cougars combine to bring in nine in-state recruits on early signing day

Early signing day has come and (mostly) passed, and with it little in the way of surprises for local products, especially the ones staying local.
UW stayed in-state for around half of its class, with seven of its 15 signees hailing from the state of Washington in what is ranked by 247Sports as the fifth-best class in the Pac-12 this year. Meanwhile, WSU went out-of-state more, bringing in just two local recruits Wednesday.
Headlining the Huskies’ class — as had been expected over two years now — is five-star quarterback Sam Huard. Son of one UW quarterback (Damon Huard) and nephew to another (Brock), Huard is 247’s No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country this year, and the highest-rated quarterback to ever come to Montlake.
“This guy breathes football,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said. “He’s everything we want in our quarterback.”
Huard will come to UW with one of his top weapons at Kennedy Catholic in Jabez Tinae, a four-star receiver who hauled in 45 catches for 959 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games as a junior in 2019.
The other three in-state offensive recruits for the Huskies more or less round out the remaining position groups. Offensive lineman Owen Prentice, out of O’Dea in Seattle, is the second-highest-rated player UW is bringing in, behind Huard and just ahead of Tinae. Quentin Moore, who went to Kenmore before spending a year at Independence Community College in Kansas, is the top JuCo lineman in the country this year, according to 247, and should jump right into a group that may have to move on without Cade Otton next year, should the junior tight end decide to declare for the NFL Draft.
Caden Jumper, an Eatonville product, is officially listed as a tight end, but is expected to mainly play as a fullback or H-back in UW’s pro-style system.
On the other side of the ball the Huskies kept Will Latu, who racked up 707 rushing yards and 19 total touchdowns as a tailback and two-way star at Bethel, home, but the coaching staff plans to move him full-time to inside linebacker.
The only other in-state defensive recruit for UW is Siaosi Finau, a 6-3, 300-pound lineman from Renton who hadn’t received any recruiting buzz at all before Jimmy Lake offered him his first D1 scholarship, seemingly out of nowhere.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re negative-three stars or negative-10 stars; when we turn on the tape and we do our own grading, this guy was at the top of the charts of our grades,” Lake said. “He’s gonna be a big-time football player for UW.”
Over in Pullman, WSU will welcome a pair of in-state three-star defensive players. Andrew Edson, a Snoqualmie native who went to Mount Si, is one of four defensive ends in Nick Rolovich’s class.
“That was something that we really wanted to concentrate on, because we rotate guys,” WSU head coach Nick Rolovich said. “But I think there’s an incredibly high ceiling, especially for the guys we signed on the D-Line and on the edge.”
Yakima’s Ryan Kershaw who played defensive end at La Salle, is projected to move to linebacker.
The main headlines in Washington outside of UW and WSU on Wednesday were the two players at the very top of 247’s state rankings. Emeka Egbuka (Steilacoom), the top receiver in the nation, committed to Ohio State on Dec. 11, picking the Buckeyes over UW and Oklahoma, and signed his letter of intent to OSU on Wednesday. Meanwhile, defensive end J.T. Tuimoloau (Eastside Catholic), the third-best recruit nationally, did not commit on the early signing day, choosing to delay his announcement. Instead, he released his top five schools on Twitter: Ohio State, UW, USC, Oregon, and Alabama.
Sirmon out
For the second time in two years, UW quarterback Jacob Sirmon has entered the transfer portal.
“We wish him the best,” Lake said. “He handled it the right way. We’ll be rooting for Jacob Sirmon.”
The former four-star recruit out of Bothell has been UW’s backup quarterback the past two seasons, behind Jacob Eason in 2019 and Dylan Morris in 2020. He appeared in four games in his career, including much of the fourth quarter of Washington’s blowout of Arizona this season.
Eason entered the transfer portal temporarily in April 2019, along with fellow quarterback Colson Yankoff. While Yankoff eventually transferred to UCLA, Sirmon returned to UW for a third year.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!