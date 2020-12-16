Huskies, Cougars combine to bring in nine in-state recruits on early signing day

Early signing day has come and (mostly) passed, and with it little in the way of surprises for local products, especially the ones staying local.

UW stayed in-state for around half of its class, with seven of its 15 signees hailing from the state of Washington in what is ranked by 247Sports as the fifth-best class in the Pac-12 this year. Meanwhile, WSU went out-of-state more, bringing in just two local recruits Wednesday.

Headlining the Huskies’ class — as had been expected over two years now — is five-star quarterback Sam Huard. Son of one UW quarterback (Damon Huard) and nephew to another (Brock), Huard is 247’s No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the country this year, and the highest-rated quarterback to ever come to Montlake.

“This guy breathes football,” UW head coach Jimmy Lake said. “He’s everything we want in our quarterback.”

Huard will come to UW with one of his top weapons at Kennedy Catholic in Jabez Tinae, a four-star receiver who hauled in 45 catches for 959 yards and seven touchdowns in 10 games as a junior in 2019.