Hunting for leathered pearls in a sea of empty seats

I’ve had balls land to my left. I’ve had balls land to my right. I’ve nearly steamrolled women and children in blind pursuit of those leathery pearls. I’ve never injured anyone for their obstruction, but the thought has crossed my mind.

When I was 12 years old I purchased my dad, Jim Nailon, Seattle Mariners tickets for his birthday. More accurately, I bought one ticket for him and one ticket for me. It was an ingenious ploy by a baseball crazy boy as my father would be both pleased, and more importantly, obligated to take me to the game.

My dad likes baseball. He played ball at Western Little League. He taught me how to play catch. But he doesn’t read the sports page. On the other hand, I love baseball. I played at Central Bambino. And now I write the sports page.

So when I forced my father to arrive several hours early for that M’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers back in the old Kingdome he came prepared. In the midst of pursuing a midlife career change with a teaching degree my dad hunkered down in the right field bleachers with his calculus and statistics book, calculator and graph paper and got lost in the numbers.

It was a world a part from my own. If the statistics weren’t batting average, ERA, home runs or hit by pitches, they didn’t interest me.