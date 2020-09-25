Hunting for leathered pearls in a sea of empty seats

I’ve been to scores of professional baseball games in my life. Most of them, but not all, have been Seattle Mariners games and the vast majority of the time the home team has failed to win.
As they always sing during the seventh inning stretch, it’s a shame.
For all the games I’ve been lucky enough to attend, I’d never experienced the thrill of catching, or even chasing down a ball in the stands. But that failure is by no means an indictment for a lack of effort.
When I’ve got my fan hat on I always subscribe to the theory that a person turning in a ticket and spinning the turnstile should bring their glove to the game. You never know what might happen.
A screaming-mimi hot off an ash bat might come right for you, or your neighbor. You could be a hero!
A home run ball might find you in the 300 level, or a looping foul ball might bounce three times and land in your general vicinity. You could get lucky!
Whatever might happen, you always want to be prepared, and nobody wants to stick their bare meat hand in front of a Major League batted baseball. You do that, you’re gonna have a bad time.
But for every near-miss-opportunity that has come my way a corresponding bad break has sabotaged my shot at snatching up a real life major league baseball.
I’ve had balls land to my left. I’ve had balls land to my right. I’ve nearly steamrolled women and children in blind pursuit of those leathery pearls. I’ve never injured anyone for their obstruction, but the thought has crossed my mind.
When I was 12 years old I purchased my dad, Jim Nailon, Seattle Mariners tickets for his birthday. More accurately, I bought one ticket for him and one ticket for me. It was an ingenious ploy by a baseball crazy boy as my father would be both pleased, and more importantly, obligated to take me to the game.
My dad likes baseball. He played ball at Western Little League. He taught me how to play catch. But he doesn’t read the sports page. On the other hand, I love baseball. I played at Central Bambino. And now I write the sports page.
So when I forced my father to arrive several hours early for that M’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers back in the old Kingdome he came prepared. In the midst of pursuing a midlife career change with a teaching degree my dad hunkered down in the right field bleachers with his calculus and statistics book, calculator and graph paper and got lost in the numbers.
It was a world a part from my own. If the statistics weren’t batting average, ERA, home runs or hit by pitches, they didn’t interest me.
So, being a know-it-all adolescent, I followed the concourse around to the short porch in left field where I was certain I’d be able to haul in a batting practice dinger or two. But as home runs landed near, but not near enough I began to grow frustrated. I wondered when, or if, my luck would change and kicked the concrete. That’s when I heard the crack of a bat that echoed like gunfire inside a cavern.
As I tracked that ball struck so soundly by Marquis Grissom of the Brewers it arched along the spine of the dome toward right field. My mental calculus approximated that it might land near our seats in The Bone Yard but disbelief still dominated my developing brain. I wondered if my dad was even paying attention. If a ball came near that sparsely populated section of seats and he didn’t retrieve it, I’d never let him live it down.
That’s when the orange ring of the black catcher’s mitt I’d purchased him for Father’s Day the year before flashed against the drab gray of the Kingdome walls. That’s when the ball hit black leather and the blaze orange circumference snapped shut like a mother of pearl oyster. That’s when I lost my freaking mind and ran like a boy possessed from one foul pole to the other to see if what I’d seen was really real.
It turns out my eyes had not deceived me. When I reached those seats my dad was, of course, back to work with his textbooks. The ball was sitting idly in the mitt at his side. There was no apparent change to my father’s demeanor, although I could sense he was anticipating my exasperation with some sort of glee.
I still have that ball. It’s in a trunk full of memorabilia and paired with a baseball card of the man who launched that pregame homer. But that ball is not mine. It was a gift from my dad and it was his trophy. I treasure it, but I do not really own it.
All these years later, that hunger to snatch my own major league baseball from marine air has not abided. So when I was lucky enough to be awarded credentials to cover the Seattle Mariners in a season where no fans are allowed at the ballpark I knew exactly what to do — Grab every ball in the stands I could find.
The task was not quite as easy as it might sound, however. Each day the Mariners employ a small crew of workers to gather the homeruns and foul balls deposited into the stands during batting practice and games. One member of the crew estimated that they collected between 15 and 50 baseballs each day, depending on the visiting team.
That meant I had competition even in the absence of fans.
Well, to be more accurate, there were about 14,000 fans in their seats, they just happened to be the inanimate cutout variety. And while they may not move much, they do obscure sight lines when trying to locate track baseball through the unending thicket of green seats.
Luckily, players like Dee Strange-Gordon, J.P. Crawford and Kyle Lewis liked to keep loose this season by launching baseballs into the upper deck between innings. That lonesome third tier of T-Mobile Park provided amazing vantage points for the Seattle skyline, a perfect angle for the action down below, and a smorgasbord of abandoned baseballs embossed with the MLB’s batter logo.
Sure, I still haven’t caught a home run ball off the bat of a fan favorite Mariner, nor have I been able to indulge the home crowd after catching an opposing team’s homerun and throwing it back. But, I was able to share one of those pearls as a souvenir for Sam Barbee, our intrepid sports reporter, and I kept a few for my old coaches and teammates who I know will appreciate a unique keepsake from a season where no fans were ever allowed.
The rest of my cache? I gave those to my three year old son, Nokona.
Yes, he’s named after a baseball glove and now he has a collection of balls just like the ones he sees on the baseball cards he’s recently begun to show interest in.
One day, I’ll try to show him how to catch a ball of his own, just like my father taught me. And hopefully by then we’ll have to battle real fans like you for the bounty in the bleachers once again.
