House of Cards collapses late against Comets

“They were tough, they were physical and they popped us in the mouth a little bit more than we got after them,” Samples said. “The kids were just shocked because (Swofford’s) our guy and once that happened we went downhill a little bit."

With the Winlock offense left mostly spinning its wheels, Naselle went to work making sure there was no doubt in Egg Town about what 1B football is all about. With a personnel advantage on their side in the final quarter, the Comets saw Joey Strange run for touchdowns of four and 11 yards before Wirkkala found Jimmy Strange through the air for a 40-yard strike that put an exclamation point on the Comets firepower for the night.

“I think Warren was making some better reads. He was keeping it a lot early on but he actually got it out to Jimmy and Joey and let them do their thing,” Eaton said of the late offensive spark for his team.

Jimmy Strange led the Naselle offense with 143 yards on 19 carries while Joey Strange added another 84 yards on nine carries. Wirkkala threw 18 times for 155 yards. Harmon caught two passes for 65 yards and Kolby Glenn caught three passes for 40 yards.