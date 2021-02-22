House of Cards collapses late against Comets

WINLOCK — During the longest offseason since the allied forces liberated Europe during World War II, the Cardinals decided to drop down to the 1B level for football. By opting down from the 2B level to the 1B level based on enrollment calculations, Winlock hoped they might find a few foes that more closely resemble their numbers and fire power in recent years.
On Saturday, Winlock experienced a baptism by fire when they opened up their first slate of 8-man football against Naselle, losing 38-14 in their season-opening contest.
The Comets finished as runner up for the State championship in 2019 and they return plenty of talent from that team for the COVID-19 abbreviated slate in 2021. For three quarters, though, Winlock found themselves in the exact sort of battle in the trenches they'd hoped for, trailing just 20-14 at the intermission, and again after three quarters of play.
Winlock was supposed to play Taholah last week for their season-opener but that game was postponed twice by snow before being canceled outright. With one week of play already under their belt the Comets struck first in the first quarter with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Warren Wirkkala to Jason Harmon. A few minutes later a 13-yard pass from Wirkkala to Joey Strange opened up a 14 point lead for the visitors.
One week after rolling up Mossyrock, another new addition to the 1B level, 38-0 it looked like Naselle was primed for one more night waltzing carefree into the end zone. But the new-look Cardinals had other plans.
Early in the second quarter Winlock found their groove on offense by feeding Nolan Swofford the pigskin over and over, by both handoff and air delivery. Neal Patching capped the 7-play, 51-yard scoring drive with a short touchdown run around the end that brought the scarce home crowd to life.
Of course, the Comets weren’t going to roll over, so they promptly returned the favor with a scoring drive of their own that covered more than four minutes of game action and ended with a one-yard Jimmy Strange plunge through the teeth of the Cardinals defense.
It looked like the wheels were going to come off for Winlock when they fumbled away the ensuing kickoff at their own 21-yard line, but a rock solid defensive stand in the red zone put the momentum back in their favor.
Neal Patching held solid out on the corner for Winlock all game long with sticky pass coverage along with seven tackles. Aiden Freitas added six tackles and a sack for the Cardinals and Sam Howsden had a half dozen tackles, too.
“The most shocking was our freshman corner, slash punter, slash… we threw him in and he’s making tackles on the kickoff team,” Winlock coach Ernie Samples said. “Hunter Allen, we’ve got to get him some more time on defense it seems.”
Five plays and 52 yards after their defensive stand Swofford caught a swing pass from Payton Sickles and mashed his way through any remaining defenders for an 18-yard score with just five seconds left before halftime.
Swofford finished the game with a team-high six catches for 79 yards and Sickles threw 21 times for 101 yards. Patching rushed 11 times for 45 yards.
Trailing by just one score with two quarters to play, Winlock coach Ernie Samples was encouraged, to say the least, by what he saw out of his charges.
“It was just nice to get a game in after having to cancel last week,” Samples said. “I mean, I don’t know what Tahloah looked like but when you’re playing a team that was in the State title it’s a little hard to think you’re not going to make some mistakes in your first 8-man game.”
Of course, the Comets didn’t make the trek to Lewis County just to suffer silently through their first regular season loss in more than two years. Instead, they did what they do best; they hit and they hit and they hit some more until their opponent was battle weary and looking for replacements. Then they poured on the offense.
“If you could do bull ring anymore I probably wouldn’t do it with my guys because they’d knock each other out,” Naselle coach Jeff Eaton said. “They love to hit whenever they get a chance, and it’s all of them.”
Chief among those Comet induced knocks against the Cardinals second half chances was the loss of Swofford to a wrist injury on a play near the goal line.
“They were tough, they were physical and they popped us in the mouth a little bit more than we got after them,” Samples said. “The kids were just shocked because (Swofford’s) our guy and once that happened we went downhill a little bit."
With the Winlock offense left mostly spinning its wheels, Naselle went to work making sure there was no doubt in Egg Town about what 1B football is all about. With a personnel advantage on their side in the final quarter, the Comets saw Joey Strange run for touchdowns of four and 11 yards before Wirkkala found Jimmy Strange through the air for a 40-yard strike that put an exclamation point on the Comets firepower for the night.
“I think Warren was making some better reads. He was keeping it a lot early on but he actually got it out to Jimmy and Joey and let them do their thing,” Eaton said of the late offensive spark for his team.
Jimmy Strange led the Naselle offense with 143 yards on 19 carries while Joey Strange added another 84 yards on nine carries. Wirkkala threw 18 times for 155 yards. Harmon caught two passes for 65 yards and Kolby Glenn caught three passes for 40 yards.
By securing a shutout in three of the four quarters, the Comets defense proved that it’s nothing to scoff at, either. Jimmy Strange racked up a seemingly absurd 19 tackles from his spot at linebacker while Daniel Holt and Wirkkila added a baker’s dozen and a stingy dozen tackles to the nightly tally. From his spot on the outside of the defense, Joey Strange added ten more tackles for the Comets.
“Daniel Holt had a good game from defensive end," Eaton said. "He got in there a lot and was hitting those guys pretty darn quick."
The Comets were playing without sophomore tailback Colton Lindstrom who fractured his fibula in Week 1. He is scheduled for surgery this week and hopes to return to the field before the end of high school baseball season.
Naselle (2-0) is scheduled to play Ocosta in Westport next Saturday. The Wildcats were a late addition to the 8-man league after turnout and eligibility issues hampered their short notice start to the season.
Winlock (0-1) is scheduled to travel for a game against Northwest Christian in Tenino next Saturday.