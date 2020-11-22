Hot start: Huskies run (and throw) all over Arizona

Instead, Jackson Sirmon, a linebacker by trade, stepped in front of the snap and ran the fake punt for four yards and a first down. That play call was Donovan pulling the cover off an electric offense that would do whatever it wanted the rest of the game.

“We said way back in December in 2019 that we were going to be aggressive and we were going to attack in all three phases: offense, defense, and special teams,” Lake said.

Two plays later, Morris hit wide receiver Puka Nacua over the middle on third-and-10 before the sophomore laced his way through the defense for a 65-yard touchdown. That score ended up being the first of five first half pass plays to go for more than 18 yards.

For comparison, last week UW had just one such pass all game against Oregon State.

Three of those longer passes went to Otton. A week after getting just one target all game long, the junior tight end led the Huskies with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown that came on an easy 20-yard slant in the third quarter.

“He’s so sure-handed, he gets upfield,” Lake said. “He’s hard to cover, and we’re going to make sure moving forward that Cade is always in the progression, and I know Dylan will be looking for him.”