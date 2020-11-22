Hot start: Huskies run (and throw) all over Arizona

SEATTLE — The nerves about the close score last week against Oregon State. The worry over John Donovan’s uber-conservative offensive scheme. The doubts about a redshirt freshman quarterback with a modest stat line and a defense that looked suspect against the run.
All of those concerns were more or less put to rest in a matter of minutes here at Husky Stadium on Saturday night as Washington blew out Arizona 44-27. It was a game that was never as close as the final score suggests to improve to 2-0 in the 2020-21 season.
“That’s Husky football right there,” head coach Jimmy Lake said to open his postgame press conference. “We came out with great energy, great focus. We tackled, we executed on offense, we ran the ball, our special teams came out on fire.”
That redshirt freshman quarterback, Dylan Morris? He only needed to play three quarters, going 15-for-25 for 230 yards and adding the first two passing touchdowns of his career.
On the ground? It was Richard Newton who had the high-yardage mark with 81 rushing yards and a pair of touchdowns on eight carries. That tally led a UW rushing attack that saw nine separate Huskies carry the ball for a combined total of 233 yards.
Morris opened UW’s first drive of the game with a short completion to tight end Cade Otton. That was followed up by two short runs to set up fourth-and-1 from the UW 31-yard line. Lake then pulled his offense off the field, and it looked like UW would be going as conservative as possible for another week.
Instead, Jackson Sirmon, a linebacker by trade, stepped in front of the snap and ran the fake punt for four yards and a first down. That play call was Donovan pulling the cover off an electric offense that would do whatever it wanted the rest of the game.
“We said way back in December in 2019 that we were going to be aggressive and we were going to attack in all three phases: offense, defense, and special teams,” Lake said.
Two plays later, Morris hit wide receiver Puka Nacua over the middle on third-and-10 before the sophomore laced his way through the defense for a 65-yard touchdown. That score ended up being the first of five first half pass plays to go for more than 18 yards.
For comparison, last week UW had just one such pass all game against Oregon State.
Three of those longer passes went to Otton. A week after getting just one target all game long, the junior tight end led the Huskies with seven catches for 100 yards and a touchdown that came on an easy 20-yard slant in the third quarter.
“He’s so sure-handed, he gets upfield,” Lake said. “He’s hard to cover, and we’re going to make sure moving forward that Cade is always in the progression, and I know Dylan will be looking for him.”
Meanwhile, Lake and defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski got more creative on the other side of the ball as well by bringing out a six-DB package for third downs like they did for much of last season. The strategy worked, with coverage and pressure combining for sacks twice on third down in the first half.
At halftime, UW was outpacing Arizona 267-45 in offensive yardage and winning the time-of-possession battle by nearly a full quarter of game time.
And where the Huskies stalled out in the second half last week, this time they kept rolling after halftime. Working with a short field following an Arizona three-and-out and a shanked punt to start the third quarter, UW dialed up a 51-yard touchdown drive, with 49 of those yards coming on four runs by four separate players. The efficient drive ended with a Kamari Pleasant 21-yard touchdown run.
The Dawgs were able to find the end zone twice more in the second half, ballooning their advantage to as many as 38 points at 44-6 at one point.
“It could have honestly been 60-0 at one point if we catch a few balls,” Lake said.
On defense, the Huskies held the Wildcats to just 2-of-13 conversions on third down. Moreover, Arizona ran just three plays in UW territory in the first three quarters, and that trio of attempts went for a combined zero yards. The home team took a shutout into the fourth quarter, before the reserves were subbed in and allowed a trio of late touchdowns.
In the three quarters that the UW starters were in, Arizona quarterback Grant Gunnell racked up just 50 yards through the air and was sacked five times.
“That’s the best feeling there is as a defense,” Husky outside linebacker Ryan Bowman said. “You know you’ve got them on their heels, and for us, that just (means) attack, attack, attack.”
Kyler Gordon led the way on defense with seven tackles. Zion Tupuola-Fetui finished with three tackles, including a pair of sacks. He now has four sacks in two games.
With the win, Lake became the third UW head coach since 1910 to begin his first season with a 2-0 record. Chris Petersen also accomplished that feat in 2014, and James Phelan set the standard in 1930.
UW is scheduled to play WSU in Pullman next Saturday. WSU had their game against Stanford canceled this week due to COVID-19 related issues. Additional updates will be printed in The Daily News as they become available.
