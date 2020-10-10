Hoosier Hitter: Edwards continues to impress at Indiana

That season Edwards was named MVP of the Queen City Classic and tabbed for the All-Tournament Team at the Penn State Invitational.

While that season was a success by all quantifiable measures, it was not always a given that things would turn out that way for the pride of Rainier. Freshmen always have plenty to prove, and those regular pressures were amplified when the entire coaching staff that recruited Edwards across the country was relieved of duty and replaced before she arrived on campus.

“There was a three week period when there weren’t any coaches... I didn’t know if the new coaches were going to want to keep me. There were just so many questions running through my mind,” Edwards noted. “Now I’m here and I love it and I never want to leave, even though I know I’ll have to someday.”

As for that new Hoosier coaching regime, head coach Steve Aird has come to be a true believer in his outside hitter who hails from the Beaver state.