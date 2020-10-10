Hoosier Hitter: Edwards continues to impress at Indiana

There’s not a particularly lengthy list of area athletes who have wound up chasing their collegiate dreams all the way to the Big Ten. But as an Oregonian raised in the lore of pioneering, trail blazing and all that, Breana Edwards has always known that a lack of precedence would not be enough to stop her from chasing her ambitions.
“I wanted to get out of Rainier and experience something new just because I’d lived in a small town my whole life and I knew there was more to the world,” Edwards said in a recent phone interview from the Indiana University campus.
So three years ago the Rainier High School graduate set out against the grain and headed east to the heartland to play Big Ten volleyball for the Hoosiers of Indiana. Now, as she waits out a pandemic before beginning her junior campaign on the court, it is clear that the former Columbian had the right idea when she set her course for corn country.
After a dominating prep career for the Columbians where she was known to regularly amass more than 40 kills in a contest, Edwards didn’t miss a beat in her freshman season at the collegiate Division 1 level. During that 2018 season she played in all 31 matches and each of the team’s 120 sets while managing to notch 360 kills, the most for a Hoosier freshman since 2009. That tally included 20 matches with double digit kills, with a season-high of 23 kills in wins over Temple and Iowa. She also led the team in solo blocks with 28, which was the second highest mark in team history.
That season Edwards was named MVP of the Queen City Classic and tabbed for the All-Tournament Team at the Penn State Invitational.
While that season was a success by all quantifiable measures, it was not always a given that things would turn out that way for the pride of Rainier. Freshmen always have plenty to prove, and those regular pressures were amplified when the entire coaching staff that recruited Edwards across the country was relieved of duty and replaced before she arrived on campus.
“There was a three week period when there weren’t any coaches... I didn’t know if the new coaches were going to want to keep me. There were just so many questions running through my mind,” Edwards noted. “Now I’m here and I love it and I never want to leave, even though I know I’ll have to someday.”
As for that new Hoosier coaching regime, head coach Steve Aird has come to be a true believer in his outside hitter who hails from the Beaver state.
“I think the experience of playing in the Big Ten as a freshman certainly opened her eyes. I think she got a taste of just how hard you have to work and how committed you need to be to your game,” Aird said. “She has matured a great deal, not just as an athlete but as a young person and she is really developing into a special human being. I can say all of the changes have been because she trusts us to guide her and she puts in the work. She deserves all the credit in the world for who she is becoming.”
As a sophomore Edwards kept right on delivering for her team as her role, and expectations, increased. In 2019 she again played in every match and led the team in kills with 361. She even managed to break a record that stood for 21 years with 39 kills in a match against the University of Maryland. In a game against Oregon State she finished with 13 kills, no errors and hitting percentage of .520. For the season she posted 52 blocks, including two dozen of the solo variety.
Edwards also continued to take care of business in the classroom and was selected as a 2019 Academic All-Big Ten honoree.
But that honor was far from the only recognition that Edwards received following her sophomore season. After attending a tryout in Colorado Springs at her coach’s insistence, Edwards was named to the Gold roster of the USA Collegiate National Team.
Unfortunately, in the year of false starts that is 2020, the opportunity to play in any actual contests wearing the red, white and blue uniform faded away like fireworks beneath a 4th of July sky.
“Sadly COVID happened so I was not able to do that. It was supposed to be in July. I was heartbroken that I didn’t get to do that. I was so excited,” Edwards said. “Just to be selected… There was just so much talent in that gym. It was like, ‘Wow!’”
For Aird, there was never much doubt that Edwards would wind up proving she belonged in the gym with the rest of the best of the best.
“I just think there is a desire to be great. She came to us not really understanding how good she could be and we have tried hard to show her the way,” Aird said. “We believe in her. We value her. I think when people care about you and believe in you it can fuel you.”
The daughter of Mike and Tina Edwards, Breana was essentially raised in the gym. Her father was her coach at Rainier and her mother played college ball at the University of Oregon before coaching at Clatskanie High School. Her parents also conducted much of the coaching for Breana’s youth club teams when they weren’t competing for fun themselves.
“My sister and I just grew up in the gym watching them play. We’d be running around and peppering and whatever,” Breana Edwards said. “When I was going into 8th grade they told me that they really wanted me to have coaching from somebody else and to hear a different voice. I honestly don’t believe that I’d be playing in the Big Ten right now if they hadn’t pushed me to do that.”
In high school Edwards was an All-American according to PrepVolleyball.com and MaxPreps. She was also a four-time OSAA All-State honoree and a three-time first team All-State player. In 2017 she led the Columbians to a fourth place finish at the State tournament and garnered Oregon’s 3A Player of the Year award. She even set the state record for kills in a match with 61.
These days, Edwards is trying to keep busy in between online classes in Bloomington as the start of the regular season has been delayed until 2021. A certified gym rat, she says it’s been difficult to put in all the work she’d like to due to COVID-19 related restrictions to the court and weight room.
“It’s definitely been weird on the athletics side of it. We’ve had to get used to working out in a mask and we used to be able to go into the workout facility whenever we wanted and we can’t do that anymore,” Edwards said.
Trying to control what she can control, Edwards is just trying to keep her head down and her heart rate up so she’s as ready as can be whenever the first real whistle blows for her junior season.
“We got our season moved to the spring so we’re supposed to start in January. There’s a lot of unanswered questions about what we’re doing and how it’s going to look,” Edwards explained. “I know we’re going to play Big Ten games and there’s a model for the tournament.. I’m really hoping that we will be able to play in the spring and COVID can chill out, but who knows.”
Whenever Big Ten volleyball returns to action, Coach Aird is sure that Edwards will be ready to take the next step in her journey and carve out a new level of dominance at one of the highest levels of competition.
“She has elite arm talent. She can score. At the end of the day, at the international level, you need players that can hit you out of trouble and can score out of system. Bre is developing into one of the nation’s best at just that,” Aird said. “She has great size and length and has been spending lots of time rounding out her game. She has three seasons left with us and we are very excited about how much more she can develop. She is nowhere close to her ceiling."
Indeed, one day Stewart hopes to take her talents overseas in order to play the game that she loves professionally. Until then she’s going to keep plugging away in her online classrooms and making the most of her moments in the gym. She says that maintaining a consistent and disciplined approach has been essential to her success, even if it is somewhat difficult to maintain as a college student more than 2,300 miles from the comforts of home.
“I think the hardest thing to do, and I still struggle with it and I’m a junior, is just doing the little things right every day. Eating, working out, studying, watching film,” Edwards explained. “That would be my biggest advice (to high school athletes) is just get into those habits early because it’s really hard to break old habits.”
