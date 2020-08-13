Hoopers shoot for 'normal' at clinics

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Normalcy has been an elusive experience over the last eight months. And sports, that sweet bastion of routine, is often used as a tool to create a sense normalcy.

That’s exactly what one local basketball coach is doing this summer. At least that’s what he’s shooting for.

“I just try to get people from whatever city I’m in to come out and rock it,” Scott Pisapia said.

Pisapia is an R.A. Long graduate and a founder of Roots sports training who is currently a women’s assistant at Lewis & Clark College. For the time being, though, he’s trying to conjure a bit of normalcy by running small-scale clinics around the area.

On Wednesday Pisapia was on the coast, enlisting the help of Naselle standout Colby Glenn to work with eight 7-11 year-old girls at an outdoor court in Astoria. The clinics feature a lot of individual-intensive work, focusing on fundamentals, as is Pisapia’s style.

The roundball work is also a temporary escape from what can be a dark, and particularly lonely, time in history.