Hoopers shoot for 'normal' at clinics

Normalcy has been an elusive experience over the last eight months. And sports, that sweet bastion of routine, is often used as a tool to create a sense normalcy.
That’s exactly what one local basketball coach is doing this summer. At least that’s what he’s shooting for.
“I just try to get people from whatever city I’m in to come out and rock it,” Scott Pisapia said.
Pisapia is an R.A. Long graduate and a founder of Roots sports training who is currently a women’s assistant at Lewis & Clark College. For the time being, though, he’s trying to conjure a bit of normalcy by running small-scale clinics around the area.
On Wednesday Pisapia was on the coast, enlisting the help of Naselle standout Colby Glenn to work with eight 7-11 year-old girls at an outdoor court in Astoria. The clinics feature a lot of individual-intensive work, focusing on fundamentals, as is Pisapia’s style.
The roundball work is also a temporary escape from what can be a dark, and particularly lonely, time in history.
“I think the biggest thing is mentally. You need to keep the kids mentally just as healthy as physically,” Pisapia said. “And for a lot of the kids they haven’t been outside or doing things with their buddies in months. So it’s been nice to provide some kind of an outlet.”
Pisapia, though, isn’t all gung-ho about holding his clinics and makes sure to utilize defensive tactics in order to the threat of COVID-19. He happily wears a mask if asked and allows players to wear them as they see fit. He cleans all the basketballs regularly and ensures he has enough sanitizer to keep shooters shooting and dribblers dribbling without fear. He also tries to limit the frequency of high-fives and such, but acknowledges passing around a basketball isn’t too far off.
So he balances those factors by utilizing mostly individual work in order to avoid unnecessary contact.
“As much as we can juggle the two, we’re trying our best to juggle the two,” Pisapia said
Later this week, Pisapia will hold clinics at Archie Anderson Park in Longview. Current R.A. Long head coach Jeray Key will join his old friend Friday, Saturday and Sunday in order to help run clinics for age groups of 7-11 and 12-18 year old basketball players.
“A lot of parents and kids have been loving it,” Pisapia said. “And I don’t think it’s because I’m doing it. I just think it’s something to do.”
The Longview Skills Clinics at Archie Anderson Park start at 3 p.m. on Friday for ages 7-11 with ages 12-18 beginning at 4:30 p.m. Start times on Saturday and Sunday will be 10 a.m. for the younger set and 11:30 a.m. for the older group.
For fee information or to sign up send an email to Pisapia at scottp@lclark.edu.
