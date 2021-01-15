Hookie and ladder: Toledo players head to Centralia for renegade football games

Centralia — A large-scale game of playground football broke out at Tiger Stadium on Friday afternoon and there were no playground monitors to referee the action. Beneath bluebird skies and with no coaches in sight, high school football players from four schools, and two counties, met up and played a series of 7-on-7 passing games against one another.
According to players in attendance, the gathering was spearheaded by a pair of Rochester football players, with Toledo and W.F. West joining the fray and Centralia playing host to the early afternoon games.
Without masks or much reverence for social distancing, the guys of the gridiron laughed and leapt and crashed into one another. Quarterbacks were sacked by a four-second count from the defense and penalties were called by players themselves like a game of pick-up basketball. No official scores were kept, but that was entirely beside the point.
“At first I was a little nervous because obviously we’re a 2B school going against the 2A’s but after the first few plays it was just exhilarating to be playing football again,” Toledo senior Jacob Marley said. “Even if it’s not just straight-up contact, 7-on-7 is still something. It was really exciting, especially to be with my teammates.”
Without coaches on hand to organize anything, Marley took over captain and play-calling duties for his team. The results were mixed. After the Toledo defense gave up a long strike TD through the air on the first play from scrimmage against Centralia, the offense answered back with a methodical set of short passes from quarterback Ryan Bloomstrom for a score of their own.
“Shoutout to Coach Croy and Coach Christensen and the whole staff because they’ve got good schemes and I don’t really know what I’m doing out here,” admitted Marley after Toledo’s first contest of the afternoon.
With a smattering of parents and girlfriends in the stands the boys played on as a speaker blared music from midfield. Nobody seemed to pay much attention to the play clock. Nobody was in a rush for it to end.
“I know some of my guys were super pumped to come out and play football, because for some of them that’s about all they’ve got, including myself,” Marley said.
The unofficial gathering of those prep football players appears to have been orchestrated without the direct knowledge of school officials or coaches. Rather, it appears the gates were unlocked and nobody with any school district authority was paying much attention.
Toledo athletic director Grady Fallon said he was on his way to Spanaway to install hardwood floors on Friday afternoon when he heard rumors about students from his school participating in the renegades football games.
“Who’s running it? As far as I know all the schools have to follow the guidelines as long as we’re in Phase 1,” Fallon said when contacted by The Daily News.
Toledo football coach Mike Christensen appears to have been kept in the dark about the plan as well.
“I don’t know anything about it except Grady (Fallon) called me an hour ago and asked me if I knew about the game,” Christensen Friday evening.
While he was glad to know his players were motivated enough to organize their own sandlot style games, he did have some concerns.
“I think it’s good. Everyone wants to get back to competition. One thing I’d talk to them about is to be safe and smart about it. We’re almost back now and I’d hate to see someone go down with COVID,” Christensen said. “On one level I love to see the fortitude they had to just want to go get after it and compete. On the other level, we had just talked about, you know, not necessary not doing that but being smart. I mean, we’ve had a couple kids have it and they’re typically out for one to two weeks.”
Toledo football plans to begin practice on Feb. 1, regardless of whether the West region reaches Phase 2 of the state’s new reopening plan. Like other teams from the Central 2B League, Toledo also plans to put on the pads for full contact drills after the third day of practice.