Homeward Bound: Lumberjacks hire ex-Monarch as football coach

“He was one of the first people I contacted when all of this came up,” said Barker of the Monarchs’ head football coach. “I was super young when I was there. I was about 20 and my mentality was just to go to our meetings in the dungeon under the gym and I’d sit in the corner and listen.”

When Barker headed off for college at Washington State University he had to leave the coaching life behind for a while but by 2009 he was back at it again. This time he was helping out the track and field team at Huntington Junior High, where he was also working on his student teaching credentials.

Once he had his degree and certification to teach Barker knew it was time to start the game of life for real. He just didn’t know where.

“I threw my seeds into the wind and wound up at Quincy,” Barker noted.

While coaching with the Presidents (Quincy’s mascot) Barker began to work under the wing of the defensive coordinator. That’s when he found his calling as a master at breaking down film and finding weaknesses in an opponents’ game plan.

That attention to detail is one of the reasons that McCabe is so happy to have Barker back at Longview Memorial Stadium, but in the big locker room this time.