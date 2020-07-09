Home Turf: Decision on Rister Stadium usage issues delayed by six months

Otherwise, the agreement is essentially the same one used between KBR and KHS for several decades.

“As far as we’re concerned, we’ve reached an agreement with Kelso Babe Ruth and it’s up to them to make an agreement with the City,” Kelso baseball coach Tom D’Aboy said. “We’re happy to go with that agreement because it’s basically what we’ve been doing and added a few things here and there.”

Taken at face value, that statement from the Hilanders skipper would indicate that the hang up is due to some sort of disconnect between KBR and the city of Kelso.

It’s important to note the timing that the COVID-19 pandemic has likely played in the slow pace of negotiations. It’s also important to note that the six-month extension of the expired use agreement will allow KBR to play baseball in the fall, or late summer, so long as Cowlitz County reaches Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. That prospective fall ball season in particular has been a part of KBR’s plans all along.

Kelso city officials did not reply to requests for comment prior to the print deadline Wednesday.

However, KBR contends that the city wants control of the facility, while retaining no liability and forcing all of that burden onto the league.