Hockinson spoils Dirtbags home opener in Winlock

Hockinson put the whammy on Rural Baseball Inc. in Winlock on Wednesday with wins of 20-8 and 11-1 in a Senior Babe Ruth double dip.

Hockinson went up early with four unanswered runs in the first two innings but their bats went cold over the next two frames as Dylan Stakelin, and then Chase Staup, settled into a groove on the mound for RBI.

Meanwhile, the Dirtbags offense got off the schneid for two runs in the second inning, three runs in the third, two in the fourth, and one more in the fifth frame. Ben Woodrum finished the game with two hits and a run scored. Kyuss Mano, Jackson Hull, Mekhi Morlin, Chris Heikkila and Stakelin all added hits in the game.

That outburst gave RBI an 8-4 lead after five innings. But the Hammertime bats were waiting to do some damage of their own. Consequently, RBI was forced to make two pitching changes before they recorded an out in the top of the sixth inning and Hockinson went about wearing out the weeds in the basepaths.

“I would say after blowing a four run lead our defense tightened up a little bit but it was the hitting that came through with a 10-run sixth inning,” Hockinson coach, Rod Wangler, said. “The big hit was from KC Wangler with the bases-loaded single that seemed to put the separation into the game.”