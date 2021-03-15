 Skip to main content
Hilanders undercut Tigers
Hilanders undercut Tigers

KELSO — The Hilanders were victorious in their final home match of the season, taking down Battle Ground 170-177 at Three Rivers golf course.

Riley Kirk was the medalist on the day on the par-36 course, finishing at 1-over 37. Canyon Rader was right behind him at 2-over 38.

Kaden Martin came in next for Kelso on 46, and Landon Patterson finished off the Hilanders’ score at 49. Kjell Guttormsen shot a 50 as Kelso’s fifth golfer.

Kelso with compete in its final action of the season with the rest of the 3A schools in the 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League on Wednesday.

