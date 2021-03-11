 Skip to main content
Hilanders shoot 193 at Tri-Mountain, lose to Storm
Hilanders shoot 193 at Tri-Mountain, lose to Storm

RIDGEFIELD Kelso couldn’t overcome a wet course at Tri-Mountain on Wednesday, carding a team score of 193 and losing to Skyview by 26 strokes.

Allen Kim was the medalist for the Storm, shooting 1-over 38. Behind him, Skyview had Dustin Brooks finish on 39 and Cole Entenman shoot a 40, setting them up for a team score of 167.

On the Kelso side of things, Riley Kirk and Caden Martin both finished on 44 to lead the team. Landen Patterson shot a 52, and Canyon Rader came in a shot behind him to round out the Hilanders’ team score with a 53.

Kelso is schedule to wrap up its regular season at Three Rivers golf course against Battle Ground on Monday.

